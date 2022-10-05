Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Donald Smith & Co

Donald Smith & Co recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Donald G. Smith is the CIO of Donald Smith & Co. He began his career as an analyst with Capital Research Company and subsequently worked at Capital Guardian Trust Co. In 1980, Donald be-came the CIO of Home Insurance Company, and President of Home Port-folio Advisors, Inc., which he bought in 1983 and changed the name to Donald Smith & Co., Inc. In 2010, Donald Smith & Co. has $3.6 billion under management. Over 30 years since inception compounded annualized return has been 15.3%. Over the last 10 years our annualized return is 12.1% versus ?0.4% for the S&P 500. Mr. Smith was awarded a B.S. in Finance and Ac-counting by the University of Illinois, an MBA by Harvard University and a J.D. from UCLA Law School and was admitted to the Bar Association of California. He volunteered for Ben Graham in UCLA to conduct a study on low P/E strategy.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 67 stocks valued at a total of $2,753,000,000. The top holdings were AER(7.38%), UNM(5.63%), and TMHC(5.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Donald Smith & Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

Donald Smith & Co reduced their investment in NYSE:GFI by 8,617,221 shares. The trade had a 3.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.83.

On 05/10/2022, Gold Fields Ltd traded for a price of $11.71 per share and a market cap of $10,809,178,000. The stock has returned 28.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gold Fields Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-book ratio of 2.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.89 and a price-sales ratio of 2.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 3,054,608 shares in NYSE:RDN, giving the stock a 2.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.02 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Radian Group Inc traded for a price of $21.22 per share and a market cap of $3,667,835,000. The stock has returned -3.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Radian Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-book ratio of 0.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.83 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 3,981,915-share investment in NYSE:CPLG. Previously, the stock had a 2.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.73 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, CorePoint Lodging Inc traded for a price of $15.98 per share and a market cap of $945,001,000. The stock has returned 82.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CorePoint Lodging Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.27 and a price-sales ratio of 2.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Donald Smith & Co reduced their investment in NYSE:MOS by 1,489,500 shares. The trade had a 2.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.83.

On 05/10/2022, The Mosaic Co traded for a price of $55.86 per share and a market cap of $20,220,947,000. The stock has returned 81.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Mosaic Co has a price-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.29 and a price-sales ratio of 1.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Donald Smith & Co reduced their investment in NYSE:AA by 962,985 shares. The trade had a 2.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.54.

On 05/10/2022, Alcoa Corp traded for a price of $54.21 per share and a market cap of $9,997,449,000. The stock has returned 53.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alcoa Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-book ratio of 2.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.14 and a price-sales ratio of 0.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

