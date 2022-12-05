BJ's Wholesale Club Announces Opening Date for its Newest Location in Lady Lake, FL

BJ%27s+Wholesale+Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced today that its newest club in Lady Lake, FL. will open on Friday, May 13, 2022. The opening will bring the retailer’s total number of U.S. locations to 229.

The new club will have a BJ%27s+Gas location on-site and offer members everyday low fuel prices, with the opportunity to earn extra discounts through the BJ’s Fuel Saver Program. The Lady Lake BJ’s Gas location marks the company’s 159th gas station and includes 12 fueling positions, offering regular, premium and diesel fuels. Additionally, this new location will feature golf cart parking with charging ports, making the store easily accessible to its surrounding community.

“Our team members are thrilled to open our doors to the Lady Lake community,” said Michael Tobacco, Club Manager of the Lady Lake BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We’re looking forward to expanding our footprint in the Florida market by bringing our expansive offerings to the smart-saving members of Lady Lake.”

BJ’s members can choose from a variety of convenient shopping options like curbside+pickup, pick+up+in-club, same-day+delivery, standard delivery from BJs.com and shopping in-club. Plus, BJ’s helps members save time and money by offering unbeatable value on everything they need in a one-stop shop.

The new club is located at 13585+NE+86th+Path in Lady Lake. As members can expect from all BJ’s clubs, this location will feature a vast selection of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies and various exclusive offerings. The club will also delight shoppers with the treasure-hunt experience that BJ’s members know and love with an assortment of seasonal items, home décor, fashion for the family, toys, hot tech, and a selection of local products.

BJ’s is offering a limited time Founding Member offer for local shoppers interested in joining the club now through May 12, 2022. Shoppers can sign up for a one-year BJ’s Inner Circle membership for just $25. Additionally, shoppers can sign up for a one-year BJ’s Perks Rewards membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal for only $65. Plus, BJ’s Perks Rewards members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases.

Local shoppers interested in learning more about BJ’s Wholesale Club and signing up for a membership can visit BJs.com%2FLady+Lake or sign up in person at the membership center located at 13469 US 441, Lady Lake, FL 32159.

BJ’s Charitable Foundation is proud to support the local community. To date, the retailer has donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida, the YMCA of Central Florida and Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

“We are thrilled to finally welcome BJ’s Wholesale Club to our Lady Lake Community and partner with them in support of our Power Hour afterschool program at the Leesburg branch,” said Richard Yount, Senior Development Officer of the Boys and Girls Club. “BJ’s support is critical to this program, helping to activate our youth and promote education in this community.”

In support of the YMCA, BJ’s donation will go towards summer camps provided to youth at the Frank DeLuca Family Center.

The food bank donation is part of BJ’s Feeding Communities program, a food rescue partnership where the company donates unsold perishable food to Feeding America member food banks in its footprint, helping to get wholesome food onto the plates of families. To date, BJ’s has donated more than 120 million pounds of food including meat, produce, dairy and bakery items to Feeding America member food banks.

BJ’s members can always expect:

Unbeatable savings: Members save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping.

Shoppers can try BJ’s risk free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership. Save even more: BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons. Plus, members can stack savings using BJ’s coupons on top of manufacturers’ coupons.

BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons. Plus, members can stack savings using BJ’s coupons on top of manufacturers’ coupons. Choose the way you shop: Members can shop online at BJs.com and choose free curbside pickup or have it delivered with same-day grocery delivery** or ship-to-home.

All BJ’s memberships are subject to BJ’s current membership terms, ask in-club or go to BJs.com%2Fterms.

‡Offer is valid for the Lady Lake club only, may not be combined with other offers, not redeemable for cash, nontransferable and only good for new members. Plus, sales tax where applicable. Offer is contingent upon your enrolling in BJ’s Easy Renewal, and you authorize BJ’s to charge the debit/credit card first used at BJ’s after accepting this offer, an annual recurring charge in the amount of the then-current Membership fee for all active Memberships on your account, plus tax where applicable, on the first day of the month your Membership expires. Expires: 5/12/2022.

*BJ’s Perks Rewards Members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases. Awards are issued in $10 increments, are used at checkout at BJ’s and expire 6 months from the date issued. Cash back can be requested in the form of a check prior to awards expiring by contacting Member Care at 800-BJS-CLUB. My BJ’s Perks® Program is provided by BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc. and its terms may change from time to time. Some exclusions may apply. Visit BJs.com%2Fterms for Program Terms.

**Same-day delivery is not available in all ZIP codes. Visit BJs.com%2FSameDayDelivery to determine if same-day delivery is available in your location.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 228 clubs and 158 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida

Since 1944, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida has provided at-risk children, ages 6 - 18, with a safe place to learn and grow during the non-school hours. Our membership totals more than 6,800 young people at 36 Clubs and middle school sites in 6 counties. The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens. Learn more www.bgccf.org or facebook.com/bgccf.

About the YMCA of Central Florida

Driven by its Christian mission, the YMCA of Central Florida serves as a leading 501c(3) nonprofit committed to strengthening the community. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they're from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives, and generations, the Y's goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Lake, and Marion counties. To learn more, visit ymcacf.org and follow on Facebook or Instagram.

About Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida (SHFBCF)

SHFBCF is a member of Feeding America – the largest charitable domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States. SHFBCF secures and distributes food and grocery products to more than 500 local nonprofit feeding programs throughout Central Florida. In the past year, with the help of food and financial donors, volunteers and a caring, committed community, the food bank has distributed enough food for 97 million meals to partner programs such as food pantries, soup kitchens, women’s shelters, senior centers, day care centers and Kids Cafes. In addition, Second Harvest’s 16-week culinary program teaches foodservice-based technical, life and employability skills to economically hard-pressed adults at no cost to them. Second Harvest is distributing enough food for a quarter of a million meals every day to the six-county service area. To learn more about SHFBCF, visit www.FeedHopeNow.org.

