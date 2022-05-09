Media Alert: BrainChip and MosChip to Demonstrate Capabilities of Neural Processor IP and ASICs for Smart Edge Devices at IESA AI Summit

LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCEESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd ( ASX:BRN, Financial)( OTCQX:BRCHF, Financial)(ADR:BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power neuromorphic AI IP, and MosChip Technologies Limited (BSE:MOSCHIP), a semiconductor and system design services company, are jointly presenting a session at the India Electronics & Semiconductor Association (IESA) AI Summit discussing how the companies are working collaboratively to enable neural network IP for edge applications.

With the advent of new emerging technologies in the Intelligent Electronics & Semiconductor ecosystem, IESA is looking at tapping the opportunities brought forward by AI in the hardware space. The objective of this Global Summit is to share insights on how AI is driving the hardware and software ecosystem in the country.

BrainChip and MosChip are co-presenting at the May 11 IESA AI Summit session with comments by Murty Gonella, Site Director at BrainChip India, followed by Swamy Irrinki,VP of Marketing and Business Development at MosChip. The presentation ends with a demonstration of BrainChip's Akida™ neural processor IP, enabling high performance and ultra-low power on-chip inference and learning and MosChip's ASIC platform for smart edge devices.

The IESA AI Summit is a two-day conference, May 11 and 12, showcasing how AI is driving the hardware and software ecosystem in India. It features panel discussions, keynote addresses, session and showcases from top India policy makers and global thought leaders. Additional information about the event is available at https://iesaaisummit.org/.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN, OTCQX:BRCHF, ADR:BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market neuromorphic processor, AkidaTM, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping machine learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, also dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

About MosChip Technologies Limited (BSE:MOSCHIP)

MosChip Technologies Limited is a publicly traded semiconductor and system design services company headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with 750+ engineers located in Silicon Valley-USA, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. MosChip provides turn-key digital and mixed-signal ASICs, design services, SerDes IP, and embedded system design solutions. Over the past 2 decades, MosChip has developed and shipped millions of connectivity ICs. For more information, visit moschip.com

