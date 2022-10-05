Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/

OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 527 stocks valued at a total of $2,707,000,000. The top holdings were LLY(6.90%), VOO(4.69%), and AAPL(3.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ bought 27,310 shares of NYSE:LMT for a total holding of 46,750. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $404.57.

On 05/10/2022, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $438.84 per share and a market cap of $116,778,384,000. The stock has returned 15.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-book ratio of 11.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.58 and a price-sales ratio of 1.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ reduced their investment in NYSE:MLM by 24,272 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $387.72.

On 05/10/2022, Martin Marietta Materials Inc traded for a price of $332.79 per share and a market cap of $20,754,609,000. The stock has returned -11.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Martin Marietta Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-book ratio of 3.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.08 and a price-sales ratio of 3.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ bought 132,549 shares of NYSE:DD for a total holding of 174,481. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.87.

On 05/10/2022, DuPont de Nemours Inc traded for a price of $64.33 per share and a market cap of $32,713,513,000. The stock has returned -20.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DuPont de Nemours Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-book ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.04 and a price-sales ratio of 2.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ bought 30,230 shares of ARCA:MGK for a total holding of 59,057. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $231.4.

On 05/10/2022, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $191.92 per share and a market cap of $10,683,070,000. The stock has returned -12.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a price-book ratio of 10.53.

OLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ reduced their investment in NYSE:ROP by 14,402 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $449.76.

On 05/10/2022, Roper Technologies Inc traded for a price of $432.92 per share and a market cap of $45,851,707,000. The stock has returned -2.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roper Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-book ratio of 3.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.82 and a price-sales ratio of 7.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

