Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of FIERA CAPITAL CORP

FIERA CAPITAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 586 stocks valued at a total of $38,464,000,000. The top holdings were GOOGL(6.28%), MSFT(5.79%), and MCO(5.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIERA CAPITAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 4,071,461-share investment in NYSE:INFO. Previously, the stock had a 1.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $116.3 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, IHS Markit Ltd traded for a price of $108.61 per share and a market cap of $43,344,119,000. The stock has returned 21.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, IHS Markit Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-book ratio of 4.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.35 and a price-sales ratio of 9.36.

During the quarter, FIERA CAPITAL CORP bought 1,178,149 shares of NYSE:SPGI for a total holding of 1,394,412. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $407.24.

On 05/10/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $328.77 per share and a market cap of $111,748,923,000. The stock has returned -15.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-book ratio of 2.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.19 and a price-sales ratio of 9.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, FIERA CAPITAL CORP bought 433,219 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 496,669. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $481.12.

On 05/10/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $376.91 per share and a market cap of $178,089,975,000. The stock has returned -22.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-book ratio of 12.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.46 and a price-sales ratio of 11.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

FIERA CAPITAL CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:USB by 2,743,334 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.55.

On 05/10/2022, U.S. Bancorp traded for a price of $49.44 per share and a market cap of $73,454,993,000. The stock has returned -16.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

FIERA CAPITAL CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:ECL by 489,847 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $188.14.

On 05/10/2022, Ecolab Inc traded for a price of $163.81 per share and a market cap of $46,793,173,000. The stock has returned -27.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ecolab Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-book ratio of 6.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.04 and a price-sales ratio of 3.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

