Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of GW&K Investment Management, LLC

GW&K Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

222 BERKELEY ST SUITE 1500 BOSTON, MA 02116

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 832 stocks valued at a total of $11,220,000,000. The top holdings were RPD(1.47%), ROLL(1.26%), and MSFT(1.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GW&K Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 553,553 shares in NYSE:EVA, giving the stock a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.98 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Enviva Inc traded for a price of $73.8 per share and a market cap of $4,912,237,000. The stock has returned 51.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enviva Inc has a price-book ratio of 14.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -490.11 and a price-sales ratio of 3.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, GW&K Investment Management, LLC bought 138,219 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 450,080. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/10/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $264.58 per share and a market cap of $1,978,802,587,000. The stock has returned 5.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-book ratio of 12.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.62 and a price-sales ratio of 10.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 522,880 shares in NAS:HOLX, giving the stock a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.85 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Hologic Inc traded for a price of $72.76 per share and a market cap of $18,144,958,000. The stock has returned 10.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hologic Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-book ratio of 3.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.69 and a price-sales ratio of 3.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NEE by 428,993 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.1.

On 05/10/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $70.71 per share and a market cap of $138,909,774,000. The stock has returned -3.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 95.56, a price-book ratio of 3.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.40 and a price-sales ratio of 8.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DAVA by 232,009 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.17.

On 05/10/2022, Endava PLC traded for a price of $94.5 per share and a market cap of $5,291,055,000. The stock has returned 4.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Endava PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 60.87, a price-book ratio of 10.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 56.29 and a price-sales ratio of 7.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.