Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Oxbow Advisors, LLC

Oxbow Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 256 stocks valued at a total of $969,000,000. The top holdings were TLT(9.12%), AAPL(3.71%), and MSFT(3.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Oxbow Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Oxbow Advisors, LLC bought 246,475 shares of NAS:TLT for a total holding of 668,974. The trade had a 3.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.54.

On 05/10/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $114.67 per share and a market cap of $18,117,860,000. The stock has returned -17.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Oxbow Advisors, LLC bought 1,724,895 shares of ARCA:SH for a total holding of 1,760,625. The trade had a 2.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.45.

On 05/10/2022, ProShares Short S&P500 traded for a price of $15.84 per share and a market cap of $2,382,033,000. The stock has returned -3.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FB by 55,996 shares. The trade had a 1.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/10/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $196.21 per share and a market cap of $531,007,712,000. The stock has returned -38.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-book ratio of 4.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.63 and a price-sales ratio of 4.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 5,649-share investment in NAS:BKNG. Previously, the stock had a 1.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2342.2 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2023.57 per share and a market cap of $82,204,002,000. The stock has returned -13.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 71.94, a price-book ratio of 13.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.16 and a price-sales ratio of 7.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 50,344-share investment in NYSE:CRM. Previously, the stock had a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $215.18 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $163.6 per share and a market cap of $162,604,752,000. The stock has returned -24.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 109.07, a price-book ratio of 2.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.16 and a price-sales ratio of 6.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

