Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of DUNCKER STREETT & CO INC

DUNCKER STREETT & CO INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 492 stocks valued at a total of $503,000,000. The top holdings were DHR(3.64%), AAPL(3.42%), and MSFT(3.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DUNCKER STREETT & CO INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

DUNCKER STREETT & CO INC reduced their investment in NAS:FB by 11,935 shares. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/10/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $196.21 per share and a market cap of $531,007,712,000. The stock has returned -38.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-book ratio of 4.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.63 and a price-sales ratio of 4.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, DUNCKER STREETT & CO INC bought 4,795 shares of NYSE:ANTM for a total holding of 6,392. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $456.86.

On 05/10/2022, Anthem Inc traded for a price of $490.88 per share and a market cap of $118,343,697,000. The stock has returned 24.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Anthem Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-book ratio of 3.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.20 and a price-sales ratio of 0.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

DUNCKER STREETT & CO INC reduced their investment in NYSE:JPM by 16,269 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $147.84.

On 05/10/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $121.86 per share and a market cap of $357,908,970,000. The stock has returned -22.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-book ratio of 1.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

DUNCKER STREETT & CO INC reduced their investment in NAS:ZBRA by 4,246 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $459.88.

On 05/10/2022, Zebra Technologies Corp traded for a price of $328.54 per share and a market cap of $17,252,893,000. The stock has returned -32.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zebra Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-book ratio of 5.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.56 and a price-sales ratio of 3.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, DUNCKER STREETT & CO INC bought 5,282 shares of NYSE:DE for a total holding of 7,054. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.92.

On 05/10/2022, Deere & Co traded for a price of $364.53 per share and a market cap of $111,832,091,000. The stock has returned -6.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-book ratio of 6.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

