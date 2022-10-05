Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 58 stocks valued at a total of $167,000,000. The top holdings were HD(29.51%), MSFT(3.10%), and UPS(2.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Brookmont Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 61,349-share investment in NYSE:RDS.B. Previously, the stock had a 1.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.79 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Shell PLC traded for a price of $51.06 per share and a market cap of $194,251,744,000. The stock has returned 46.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-book ratio of 1.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.41 and a price-sales ratio of 0.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Brookmont Capital Management bought 6,644 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 9,424. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.27.

On 05/10/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $198.65 per share and a market cap of $255,661,511,000. The stock has returned -3.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a price-book ratio of 3.89.

During the quarter, Brookmont Capital Management bought 15,664 shares of NAS:CMCSA for a total holding of 81,105. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.19.

On 05/10/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $39.76 per share and a market cap of $178,125,386,000. The stock has returned -29.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-book ratio of 1.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 2,493 shares in NAS:ATVI, giving the stock a 0.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.76 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $77.17 per share and a market cap of $60,337,793,000. The stock has returned -18.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-book ratio of 3.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.73 and a price-sales ratio of 7.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 307-share investment in NAS:AVGO. Previously, the stock had a 0.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $593.78 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $562.92 per share and a market cap of $229,829,636,000. The stock has returned 27.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-book ratio of 10.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.64 and a price-sales ratio of 8.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

