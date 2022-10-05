Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of BURNEY CO/

BURNEY CO/ recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 573 stocks valued at a total of $2,177,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(5.84%), GOOGL(2.41%), and MSFT(2.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BURNEY CO/’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 737,399 shares in NYSE:BOX, giving the stock a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.28 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Box Inc traded for a price of $29.03 per share and a market cap of $4,163,590,000. The stock has returned 37.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Box Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 93.00 and a price-sales ratio of 5.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

BURNEY CO/ reduced their investment in NYSE:LH by 48,638 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $273.64.

On 05/10/2022, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings traded for a price of $241.26 per share and a market cap of $22,364,802,000. The stock has returned -13.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings has a price-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-book ratio of 2.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

BURNEY CO/ reduced their investment in NAS:AMAT by 81,464 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $138.06.

On 05/10/2022, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $105.75 per share and a market cap of $93,418,983,000. The stock has returned -19.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-book ratio of 7.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.56 and a price-sales ratio of 3.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, BURNEY CO/ bought 118,476 shares of NYSE:CVS for a total holding of 161,486. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.03.

On 05/10/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $98.86 per share and a market cap of $129,636,015,000. The stock has returned 18.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-book ratio of 1.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.25 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

BURNEY CO/ reduced their investment in NYSE:IAA by 223,628 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.11.

On 05/10/2022, IAA Inc traded for a price of $32.73 per share and a market cap of $4,390,639,000. The stock has returned -44.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IAA Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-book ratio of 13.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

