Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of VAUGHAN DAVID INVESTMENTS LLC/IL

VAUGHAN DAVID INVESTMENTS LLC/IL recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 196 stocks valued at a total of $3,392,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(3.04%), UNH(2.19%), and DE(2.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were VAUGHAN DAVID INVESTMENTS LLC/IL’s top five trades of the quarter.

VAUGHAN DAVID INVESTMENTS LLC/IL reduced their investment in NAS:TROW by 197,802 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $154.55.

On 05/10/2022, T. Rowe Price Group Inc traded for a price of $122.44 per share and a market cap of $27,830,198,000. The stock has returned -31.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-book ratio of 3.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.66 and a price-sales ratio of 3.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 234,885 shares in NYSE:ICE, giving the stock a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $129.05 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Intercontinental Exchange Inc traded for a price of $96.99 per share and a market cap of $54,146,248,000. The stock has returned -14.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-book ratio of 2.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.52 and a price-sales ratio of 6.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 169,330 shares in NAS:LECO, giving the stock a 0.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $130.96 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc traded for a price of $136.68 per share and a market cap of $8,012,828,000. The stock has returned 3.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-book ratio of 9.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.73 and a price-sales ratio of 2.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

VAUGHAN DAVID INVESTMENTS LLC/IL reduced their investment in NYSE:MMM by 117,742 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $159.16.

On 05/10/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $152.38 per share and a market cap of $86,713,187,000. The stock has returned -22.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-book ratio of 5.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

VAUGHAN DAVID INVESTMENTS LLC/IL reduced their investment in NYSE:DGX by 59,402 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.3.

On 05/10/2022, Quest Diagnostics Inc traded for a price of $136.21 per share and a market cap of $15,986,290,000. The stock has returned -0.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Quest Diagnostics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-book ratio of 2.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.67 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

