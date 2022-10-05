Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 678 stocks valued at a total of $371,000,000. The top holdings were COST(0.77%), CLR(0.76%), and CRL(0.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 27,750-share investment in NYSE:MDT. Previously, the stock had a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.61 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $99.58 per share and a market cap of $133,590,471,000. The stock has returned -19.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-book ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.90 and a price-sales ratio of 4.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 24,018-share investment in NYSE:LEN. Previously, the stock had a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.25 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Lennar Corp traded for a price of $77.28 per share and a market cap of $22,390,104,000. The stock has returned -27.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lennar Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 72,950-share investment in NYSE:CAG. Previously, the stock had a 0.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.13 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Conagra Brands Inc traded for a price of $36.29 per share and a market cap of $17,414,673,000. The stock has returned -1.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Conagra Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 15,964-share investment in NYSE:WEX. Previously, the stock had a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $162.99 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, WEX Inc traded for a price of $151.61 per share and a market cap of $6,820,975,000. The stock has returned -22.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WEX Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.95, a price-book ratio of 3.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.54 and a price-sales ratio of 3.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 46,121 shares in NYSE:CLR, giving the stock a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.38 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Continental Resources Inc traded for a price of $55.02 per share and a market cap of $19,970,560,000. The stock has returned 83.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Continental Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-book ratio of 2.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.61 and a price-sales ratio of 3.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

