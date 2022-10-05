Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Garrison Asset Management, LLC

Garrison Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 107 stocks valued at a total of $177,000,000. The top holdings were ACN(3.17%), AZO(3.11%), and ABBV(3.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Garrison Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Garrison Asset Management, LLC bought 46,595 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 98,301. The trade had a 1.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.53.

On 05/10/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $46.57 per share and a market cap of $19,955,245,000. The stock has returned -3.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a price-book ratio of 3.84.

The guru established a new position worth 21,233 shares in NYSE:BG, giving the stock a 1.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.32 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Bunge Ltd traded for a price of $107.83 per share and a market cap of $16,361,244,000. The stock has returned 20.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bunge Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-book ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.85 and a price-sales ratio of 0.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 13,434-share investment in NYSE:MMM. Previously, the stock had a 1.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $159.16 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $152.38 per share and a market cap of $86,713,187,000. The stock has returned -22.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-book ratio of 5.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Garrison Asset Management, LLC bought 40,987 shares of NAS:CSCO for a total holding of 50,253. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.67.

On 05/10/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $48.96 per share and a market cap of $203,388,065,000. The stock has returned -5.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-book ratio of 5.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.38 and a price-sales ratio of 4.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 11,638-share investment in NAS:IPGP. Previously, the stock had a 1.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $137.84 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, IPG Photonics Corp traded for a price of $100.78 per share and a market cap of $5,295,230,000. The stock has returned -48.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IPG Photonics Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-book ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.62 and a price-sales ratio of 3.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

