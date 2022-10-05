Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Wellington Shields & Co., LLC

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 225 stocks valued at a total of $304,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(9.02%), ILMN(6.82%), and AAPL(6.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wellington Shields & Co., LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Wellington Shields & Co., LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FLO by 6,520,739 shares. The trade had a 35.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.26.

On 05/10/2022, Flowers Foods Inc traded for a price of $27.28 per share and a market cap of $5,784,243,000. The stock has returned 14.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Flowers Foods Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-book ratio of 4.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 18.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.51 and a price-sales ratio of 1.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 30,248-share investment in NYSE:MCO. Previously, the stock had a 2.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $336.35 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Moody's Corporation traded for a price of $285.63 per share and a market cap of $52,698,735,000. The stock has returned -13.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Moody's Corporation has a price-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-book ratio of 22.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.75 and a price-sales ratio of 8.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 1,652 shares in NAS:AMZN, giving the stock a 1.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3092.09 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2175.78 per share and a market cap of $1,106,863,848,000. The stock has returned -33.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.53, a price-book ratio of 8.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 79,000-share investment in NYSE:SII. Previously, the stock had a 0.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.37 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Sprott Inc traded for a price of $40.24 per share and a market cap of $1,012,294,000. The stock has returned -10.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sprott Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-book ratio of 3.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.75 and a price-sales ratio of 6.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Wellington Shields & Co., LLC bought 24,750 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 65,091. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.63.

On 05/10/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $84.46 per share and a market cap of $356,900,403,000. The stock has returned 40.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 70.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.40 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

