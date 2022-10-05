Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of GAVEA INVESTIMENTOS LTDA

GAVEA INVESTIMENTOS LTDA recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4 stocks valued at a total of $62,000,000. The top holdings were VTEX(41.61%), XP(30.43%), and MELI(27.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GAVEA INVESTIMENTOS LTDA’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 166,884-share investment in NAS:YNDX. Previously, the stock had a 9.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.81 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Yandex NV traded for a price of $18.94 per share and a market cap of $6,798,333,000. The stock has returned -71.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Yandex NV has a price-book ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.84 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

GAVEA INVESTIMENTOS LTDA reduced their investment in NAS:XP by 279,600 shares. The trade had a 7.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.2.

On 05/10/2022, XP Inc traded for a price of $18.93 per share and a market cap of $10,591,417,000. The stock has returned -57.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, XP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-book ratio of 3.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.39 and a price-sales ratio of 8.53.

The guru sold out of their 21,712-share investment in NAS:FB. Previously, the stock had a 6.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $250.52 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $196.21 per share and a market cap of $531,007,712,000. The stock has returned -38.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-book ratio of 4.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.63 and a price-sales ratio of 4.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

GAVEA INVESTIMENTOS LTDA reduced their investment in NAS:MELI by 2,935 shares. The trade had a 3.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1086.43.

On 05/10/2022, MercadoLibre Inc traded for a price of $770.99 per share and a market cap of $38,840,920,000. The stock has returned -47.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 456.21, a price-book ratio of 25.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 21.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 59.36 and a price-sales ratio of 5.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 930-share investment in NAS:AMZN. Previously, the stock had a 2.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3427.48 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2175.78 per share and a market cap of $1,106,863,848,000. The stock has returned -33.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.53, a price-book ratio of 8.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

