Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of CASPIAN CAPITAL LP

CASPIAN CAPITAL LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

767 FIFTH AVENUE, 45TH FLOOR NEW YORK, NY 10153

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $158,000,000. The top holdings were FTAI(46.95%), ALIT(18.85%), and PARR(9.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CASPIAN CAPITAL LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 317,425-share investment in NYSE:EPRpC.PFD. Previously, the stock had a 4.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.02 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, EPR Properties traded for a price of $25.07 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned -0.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EPR Properties has a price-earnings ratio of 53.10, a price-book ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.50 and a price-sales ratio of 7.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 1,570,000-share investment in NYSE:PSFE. Previously, the stock had a 3.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.44 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Paysafe Ltd traded for a price of $2.48 per share and a market cap of $1,798,324,000. The stock has returned -81.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Paysafe Ltd has a price-book ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.83 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The guru sold out of their 625,000-share investment in NAS:IEA. Previously, the stock had a 2.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.69 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc traded for a price of $8.58 per share and a market cap of $412,075,000. The stock has returned -32.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc has a price-book ratio of 11.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.04 and a price-sales ratio of 0.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 1,407,829 shares in AMEX:GSAT, giving the stock a 1.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1.13 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Globalstar Inc traded for a price of $1.05 per share and a market cap of $1,890,000,000. The stock has returned -4.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Globalstar Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 69.30 and a price-sales ratio of 14.99.

During the quarter, CASPIAN CAPITAL LP bought 31,400 shares of NAS:FTAI for a total holding of 2,887,253. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.1.

On 05/10/2022, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo traded for a price of $18.46 per share and a market cap of $1,831,023,000. The stock has returned -30.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo has a price-book ratio of 2.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 45.75 and a price-sales ratio of 3.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.