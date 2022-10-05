Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Compass Financial Group, Inc.

Compass Financial Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $167,000,000. The top holdings were IVV(13.55%), IWV(9.75%), and IWF(7.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Compass Financial Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 18,818-share investment in ARCA:VGT. Previously, the stock had a 4.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $409.89 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Vanguard Information Technology ETF traded for a price of $347.13 per share and a market cap of $42,482,220,000. The stock has returned -0.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a price-book ratio of 9.17.

The guru established a new position worth 148,299 shares in BATS:JBBB, giving the stock a 4.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.52 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF traded for a price of $48.31 per share and a market cap of $94,301,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 59,352-share investment in ARCA:XLV. Previously, the stock had a 4.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $132.05 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $126.42 per share and a market cap of $35,740,872,000. The stock has returned 6.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a price-book ratio of 4.99.

Compass Financial Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:MINT by 2,543 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.86.

On 05/10/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad traded for a price of $99.71 per share and a market cap of $12,259,345,000. The stock has returned -1.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Compass Financial Group, Inc. bought 766 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 25,446. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.27.

On 05/10/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $198.65 per share and a market cap of $255,661,511,000. The stock has returned -3.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a price-book ratio of 3.89.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

