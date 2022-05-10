Hywin Holdings Joins PRI to Promote Responsible Investment Initiatives and ESG Best Practices

Hywin Holdings Joins PRI

Hywin's initiative demonstrates the Company’s ongoing commitment to ESG, and to further aligning its values with the long-term interests of its investors, clients and the community

SHANGHAI, China, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. ("Hywin Wealth", “Hywin”, or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HYW), a leading independent wealth management service provider in China, today announced it has joined the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) as a demonstration of the Company’s ongoing commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG), and to further aligning its values with the long-term interests of its investors, clients and the community.

Hywin officially signed the agreement to join PRI on April 26, 2022. The agreement is the latest in a series of significant strides Hywin has made toward embracing responsible investment criteria and integrating ESG issues into every aspect of its advisory and investment processes. The Company has established a governance regime for business codes of conduct, corporate governance, and information and data security; launched an enhanced ESG due diligence process and strategies; trained its employees on ESG best practices; and strengthened its ESG capabilities by appointing dedicated leadership to drive the ESG efforts.

Hywin takes pride in maintaining the highest standards of corporate social responsibility, and has accordingly launched a series of charitable programs. The Hywin Library project has built 26 libraries nationwide to date, providing a room to read for under-privileged students. The Haitun Donation, another philanthropic initiative, empowered more than 380 children in Sichuan Province with financial support. The Paradise Park project extended financial and educational assistance to more than 6,000 children whose parents are migrant workers in Guizhou province.

The PRI, initiated by former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan, was launched at the New York Stock Exchange in 2006. It is the world’s leading proponent of responsible investment consisting of more than 4,900 signatories worldwide, representing more than US$121 trillion of assets under management (AUM), including investment managers, asset owners and service providers committed to a more sustainable global financial system. It also developed six Principles for Responsible Investment, which are voluntary, aiming to provide a framework for integrating ESG considerations into investment decision-making and ownership practices. As a signatory service provider to PRI, Hywin demonstrates its commitment to providing, developing, and promoting services that support clients’ implementation of these principles.

The PRI’s six key Principles for Responsible Investment are:

Incorporate ESG issues into investment analysis and decision-making processes.

Be active owners and incorporate ESG issues into ownership policies and practices.

Seek appropriate disclosure on ESG issues by the entities in which to invest.

Promote acceptance and implementation of the Principles within the investment industry.

Work together to enhance effectiveness in implementing the Principles.

Report on the activities and progress towards implementing the Principles.

Madame Wang Dian, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Hywin, commented: “We are thrilled to join the PRI initiative to take the right steps to create sustainable value by integrating responsible investment and ESG policies into our businesses and to act in the best long-term interests of our investors and clients.”

“Hywin has been increasingly committed to a broad range of responsible investment initiatives that help drive sustainable profitability growth for investors and clients, manage risk, provide support for employees, and positively influence the societies and communities we operate in. We will continue to develop sustainable practices and investing guidelines across all our projects and to build a client-centric franchise,” concluded Madame Wang.

About Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Hywin (NASDAQ: HYW) is a leading independent wealth management service provider in China focused on providing asset allocation advisory services and comprehensive financial products to high-net-worth clients. The Company’s primary services are wealth management, asset management, and other comprehensive financial services. Wealth management is currently the Company’s largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platforms serve clients across generations.

For more information, please visit https://ir.hywinwealth.com.

About the Principles for Responsible Investment

The PRI works to understand the investment implications of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and to support its international network of investor signatories in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions. The PRI acts in the long-term interests of its signatories, of the financial markets and economies in which they operate and ultimately of the environment and society as a whole. Launched in New York in 2006, the PRI has grown to more than 4,900 signatories, managing over US$121 trillion AUM.

For more information, please visit https://www.unpri.org/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “aim,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “is/are likely to,” “could” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

