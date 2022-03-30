Denny's Board Chair Brenda Lauderback to Receive the President's Lifetime Achievement Award from The White House

PR Newswire

Award ceremony to take place on May 9 at the Gibbes Museum of Art

SPARTANBURG, S.C., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's is pleased to announce The White House is awarding Brenda Lauderback, Chair of Denny's Board of Directors, its President's Lifetime Achievement Award on May 9 at the Gibbes Museum of Art in Charleston, SC.

Ms. Lauderback is receiving this presidential recognition for her decades-long commitment to building stronger communities through volunteerism. This is the highest civil volunteerism award that's presented by the President of the United States. Congressman James E. Clyburn (D.-S.C.) and Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will be in attendance and Dr. Kim Cliett Long will present the award on behalf of the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation and the Office of the President of the United States. Ms. Lauderback was nominated for the award by Mr. Jonathan Green, renowned artist and City of Charleston Ambassador for the Arts.

"I'm honored for this recognition from President Joe Biden and I'm grateful to Jonathan for nominating me for this prestigious award," said Ms. Lauderback. "It's been my life's work to engage in meaningful service that makes a difference in solving some of the most pressing challenges individuals and communities across the country face each day."

Ms. Lauderback is a member of the Sleep Number and Wolverine Worldwide corporate boards. Additionally, she is one of the National Association of Corporate Director's Top 100 Directors. She is on the National Restaurant News' Power List of Most Influential People in Foodservice and one of Savoy Magazine's Most Influential Women in Corporate America. She's also been recognized for her leadership in numerous publications, including Ebony, Jet, Essence, Black Enterprise and Forbes. In the community, she is a member of Links, Incorporated, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, CHUMS and The Girlfriends, Incorporated.

The President's Lifetime Achievement Award was created in 2003 by executive order by President George W. Bush for individuals who have volunteered more than 4,000 hours of service to communities across the country. It was established after September 11 to recognize the service and civic contributions of Americans to their local communities.

About Denny's Corp

