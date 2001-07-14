Elisa and Vecima Supercharge Cable Network with DAA to Deliver Gigabit Access to Subscribers in Finland

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) announced today that leading Finnish telecommunications operator Elisa has deployed Vecima’s EntraTM Remote MACPHY solution to evolve its network with a next-generation Distributed Access Architecture (DAA). The solution enables Elisa to deploy gigabit broadband and new service experiences to residential subscribers – detached homes and multi-dwelling units – and businesses. In addition, moving to DAA delivers sustainability through digitalization, enabling substantial energy savings.

In Finland’s highly competitive broadband market, Elisa brings highly innovative solutions to its subscribers. Vecima’s Entra DAA solution boasts flexible access node configurations, a cloud-based access controller, multiple video delivery options, and highly scalable capacity. As Elisa looks to maintain its market-leading position, Entra is well matched to forward-looking, strategic architectural plans.

“We are committed to offering our customers the best possible internet experience,” said Antti Salonen, Head of Technology for Fixed Networks at Elisa. “By deploying the Entra solution, we can move our cable access network to the next generation with higher capacity, new service offerings and automated network operations. Vecima’s unique DAA solution provides a flexible and efficient way to leverage our existing IP network to expand to new areas without the increased costs of additional headend equipment.”

To take advantage of untapped, latent capacity in Hybrid Fiber Coax (HFC) networks, the cable access network must be rearchitected and simplified to eliminate analog/RF transmission, replace, or digitize legacy video, and optimize operational costs. Once deployed, a Distribution Access Architecture increases network capacity and performance, lowers total cost of ownership, and reduces power consumption.

The Vecima SC-1D Entra Access Node offers a Remote MACPHY Device in a compact, European form factor. Elisa will deploy the SC-1D managed by the Vecima Entra Access Controller (EAC), which provides centralized control and leverages software-defined networking principles to pave the way for a platform capable of delivering faster connections to end users.

‟As cable operators contend with changes in the competitive landscape, and ever-growing demands for greater capacity and performance, we see growing momentum in the move to DAA,” said Ryan Nicometo, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Vecima’s Video & Broadband Solutions business. “Elisa is building one of the most innovative DAA deployments in the world, and we’re proud to help enable their strategic vision.”

Further information about Vecima’s Entra solution is available at vecima.com%2Fsolutions%2Fdistributed-access.

About Elisa

Elisa’s mission is a sustainable future through digitalisation. We are a pioneer in telecommunications and digital services, and in 5G. We provide sustainable solutions for over 2.8 million consumer, corporate and public administration customers in our core markets of Finland and Estonia, as well as in over 100 countries internationally. In Finland, Elisa is a market leader in telecommunications, and our international cooperation partners include Vodafone and Tele2. Elisa is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. In 2021, our revenue was EUR 2 billion and we employed 5,300 people in more than 20 countries. Elisa is a carbon-neutral company. Learn more at elisa.com

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive.

Learn more at vecima.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509006218/en/