Calliditas Therapeutics to participate in upcoming investor conferences

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT, Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announced that its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences and events:

The 8th Annual LSX World Congress on May 10-11, 2022 in London, United Kingdom

The ABGSC Life Science Summit on May 18-19, 2022 , in Stockholm, Sweden .

H.C. Wainwright Hybrid Global Investment Conference on May 23-26, 2022 .

Jefferies Healthcare Conference on June 8-10, 2022 in New York City , USA .

Citi European Healthcare Conference on June 14-16, 2022 in London, United Kingdom

At the LSX World Congress, Calliditas Chief Executive Officer Renée Aguiar-Lucander, Chief Financial Officer Fredrik Johansson and President of North America, Andrew Udell will speak in three separate panel discussions focused on global commercial strategy, IPO listings, and product launching, respectively.

Panel discussion details:

Title: Challenges and Operational Scale Up For First Product Launch

Speaker: Andrew Udell, President, North America

Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 11:20 GMT

Title: Go West! - Considerations For US IPOs And Dual Listings

Speaker: Fredrik Johansson, CFO

Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 9:25 GMT

Title: Go-To-Market Strategies Across Geographies And Overall Equity Returns

Speaker: Renee Aguiar-Lucander, CEO

Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:00 GMT

Renee Aguiar-Lucander will present at the ABGSC Life Science Summit on May 19th at 11:30am to 12pm CET.

Management will be presenting and will host one-on-one investor meetings at the other three conferences. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Calliditas, please contact your representative at H.C Wainwright, Jefferies, or Citi.

For further information, please contact:

Marie Galay, IR Manager, Calliditas

Tel.: +44 79 55 12 98 45, email: [email protected]

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on May 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. CET.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a commercial stage biopharma company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product, TARPEYOTM (budesonide) delayed release capsules, has been approved by the FDA and is the subject of a marketing authorization application (MAA) with the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Additionally, Calliditas is conducting a pivotal clinical trial with its NOX inhibitor product candidate setanaxib in primary biliary cholangitis and is initiating a head and neck cancer Phase 2 trial with setanaxib. Calliditas' common shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT).

