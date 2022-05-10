Mark Adams, Head of Legal at William Hill International, joins Hilbert Group as Chief Legal Officer

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)( FRA:999, Financial)

Hilbert Group AB, the Nasdaq First North listed investment firm (ticker Hilb B) focusing on digital assets and blockchain technology, has appointed Mark Adams to join the executive team as Chief Legal Officer ("CLO").

Mark has over a decade of legal experience and has been a lawyer, director, legal representative and company secretary at various market leading firms. Prior to joining Hilbert Group, he served as the Head of Legal for William Hill International for over 3 years. William Hill Limited is a global online gambling company based in London, England. It was previously listed on the London Stock Exchange until it was acquired by Caesars Entertainment in April 2021. At William Hill, Mark was responsible for a large team of legal staff, was a board member, legal representative and company secretary for multiple entities within the group and was a member of the senior leadership team.

Prior to joining William Hill, Mark was the General Counsel for The Multi Group Ltd where he was responsible for all legal, regulatory, data protection and corporate matters for the group's B2B and B2C businesses. Mark also has a genuine passion in relation to crypto and blockchain technology and has been active in the industry on a personal level for a number of years.

"We are very happy to have Mark onboard as the CLO for Hilbert Group," said Niclas Sandström, Hilbert Group's CEO. "We are building an institution here, and Mark has extensive legal experience in the digital arena in regulated and unregulated markets across multiple jurisdictions. In addition, Mark also has expertise in commercial contracts and substantial litigation experience. With Mark's skillset, Hilbert Group is well posed to navigate the nascent and rapidly changing legal environment that relates to digital assets, blockchain and cryptocurrency."

Speaking on his appointment, Mark said: "I strongly believe digital assets/crypto will transform many sectors and Hilbert Group constitutes an exciting mix of high-tech asset management and crypto-technology investing and development. I firmly believe the team behind Hilbert Group has the right setup to build a large and very successful enterprise over the next 2 to 3 years and I am delighted to be part of that journey."

Mark Adam's appointment will take effect on 8 July 2022.

