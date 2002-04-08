Friendable's Fan Pass Live and 360 Artist Platform Lands Exclusive Sponsorship as Music Artist Bigga$tate Prepares for the Iowa Summer Jam Tour Kicking off June 11, 2022





The Fan Pass team engaged in Bigga$tate’s career journey in 2020, as a feature published in Forbes Magazine has further elevated his career. Bigga gives the Fan Pass team accolades for their support and has chosen the platform as his exclusive streaming, merch, and content partner.

CAMPBELL, CA, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable Inc. ( FDBL) (the “Company”), a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce the next steps and growth of an artist relationship that began in December of 2020 and has blossomed following the nurturing support and assistance of the Fan Pass team, its technology and current 360 artist offering.

As artists have seen traction from the Company’s services, reports continue to show growing numbers of artists seeking the same level of support provided to Bigga$tate and his team. As a result, artist word of mouth continues to drive credibility and various use case scenarios for indie artists seeking to elevate their careers, extend reach, build, and grow their fan bases and of course, monetize everything from merch to livestream ticket sales, music distribution and more, all offered by the Fan Pass 360 artist offering.

“We couldn’t be happier for Bigga$tate, his rise as an artist, and even more importantly his ability to stay focused on his desire to succeed. It’s easy to say you want something but it’s also just as easy to take no action, just waiting for your wish to arrive like it should be granted just because someone has had a hardship or feels they deserve it. In the case of Bigga, he certainly deserves the success he is seeing and based on his life journey, certainly had every excuse in the book not to succeed but that was not in his vocabulary, nor is it in ours,” said Robert A. Rositano Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

“We are proud to be a small part of Bigga’s current successes, but we also know this is only the beginning. Having a quote from him as you will read below is one of the most rewarding and motivating things to hear for myself and our team, it means we are doing it right. This is not about how we do things but why and the why is delivering incremental growth and continued success stories from the artists we support. We will continue our path of supporting and believe artists will begin to hear more about Fan Pass Live and all our 360 offerings that support exposure, expansion and growth for the indie artist community, no record label contract required,” concluded Rositano, Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

Bigga$tate Artist Quote:

"Fan Pass Live has been the only sponsor that has truly elevated my career in the way all the other platforms promise, but Fan Pass Live has delivered 100% more!"

About Bigga$tate:

Bigga$tate has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry. Shortly after his debut as a professional musician, he was signed to Empire and Sony Records. He fulfilled both deals, garnering over 1M views and streams on his early projects. That caught the attention of other players in the music industry and brought more opportunities Bigga$tate’s way. He was scouted by many brands, including Cameo, a famous faces autograph app, Burger King, Steve Lobel, Lil Dicky, Adam 22, Twista, HAHA Davis, Wifisfunereal. He was also scouted to co-headline with Wild N Out Cast member Royce Bell. youtu.be/tAakwtCGRQo

Link to Forbes Article – Bigga$tate

https://forbes.mc/article/biggatate-is-on-the-road-to-music-success-without-a-pen

Link to Iowa Summer Jam – June 11, 2022

https://happeningnext.com/event/iowa-summer-jam-2022-eid4snvm892e71

To support Fan Pass and our artists:

Download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Storeorthe Google Play Store.

Audiences can visit the website at www.fanpasslive.com or download the mobile app from the Apple App or Google Play stores. Fan Pass offers a seven-day free trial, which provides a VIP all-access pass. After seven days, this free trial converts to a fee-based subscription of $2.99 per month, of which artists also receive up to 40% as revenue sharing on a recurring monthly basis.

About Friendable Inc.

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Friendable published its first mobile application in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2014 in the social networking and dating category. The Friendable app achieved over 1.5 million downloads, top 10 worldwide rankings, and has led to celebrity-related marketing opportunities and various relationships with well-known music artists as well as up-and-coming independent artists.

Friendable has since pivoted its business focus to its Music Artist Offering , a one of a kind 360 artist platform. The offering now includes music production/collaboration, music distribution (Spotify, Sound Cloud, Play Listing, Livestream/live events, promotions, ticket sales, behind the scenes, Merch designs/store/ship, tips, fan interaction, subscription offerings) and more, which all equal revenue sharing and earning for all music artists. It is the Company’s goal to become the new launch point for Indie Artists, as well as Artists at all levels, as they build engagement, revenue, and fans/followers.

Fan Pass, its livestream artist platform. Launched July 24, 2020, the Fan Pass livestream platform has proven invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen, with its acquisition of Artist Republik and FeaturedX in January 2022.

Friendable was founded by brothers Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, who have more than 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

For more information, visit www.Friendable.comwww.FanPassLive.comwww.artistrepublik.com/ and www.featuredx.com/



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The Company’s iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact:

Friendable:

Phone: (855) 473-7473 Ext. 101

Email: [email protected]

www.Friendable.com