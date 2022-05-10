AlzeCure presents the science behind NeuroRestore and TrkA-NAM at drug development conference

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / AlzeCure Pharma ( STO:ALZCUR, Financial) ( FRA:AC6, Financial)

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule candidate drugs for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company presents the research that led to NeuroRestore and TrkA-NAM at the drug development conference ELRIG in Gothenburg, 10-12 May 2022.

The presentation, entitled The use of PathHunter cell lines to discover modulators of Trk receptors. From screen to phase 1, is given by Pontus Forsell, Head of Discovery and Research at AlzeCure Pharma, and describes the research used to develop ACD856 in the NeuroRestore platform and the TrkA-NAM project in the Painless platform.

Among other things, it describes how the compounds were developed in AlzeCure's internal research, how they affect the target mechanism in cellular studies and how these effects manifest themselves in vivo, with potent positive cognitive effects with NeuroRestore and pain-relieving effects with TrkA-NAM.

"The use of this research is a good example of how important it is to choose a cost-effective and good methodology with good translatability to effect-models in animals," said Pontus Forsell.

"The research presented shows AlzeCure's excellent capacity and is one of our foundations for being an innovative, fast and agile research and development organization with a focus on delivering important new unique therapies in both the cognitive and pain areas where there are enormous unmet medical needs", said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma.

The presentation and abstract are available on AlzeCure's website: (https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/).

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 707 86 94 43

[email protected]

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative small molecule drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.



NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets other types of severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase and is continually working on business development to find suitable solutions for license agreements with other pharmaceutical companies.



FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8 528 00 399 [email protected], is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se

About NeuroRestore

NeuroRestore is a platform of symptom-relieving drug candidates for disease states in which cognitive ability is impaired, e.g. Alzheimer's Disease, sleep apnea, traumatic brain injury and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore stimulates several important signaling pathways in the brain, which among other things leads to improved cognition. In preclinical studies with NeuroRestore we have been able to show that our drug candidates enhance communication between the nerve cells and improve cognitive ability. NeuroRestore stimulates specific signaling pathways in the central nervous system known as neurotrophins, the most well-known being NGF (Nerve Growth Factor) and BDNF (Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor). The levels of NGF and BDNF are disturbed in several disease states and the signaling is reduced. The impaired function impairs communication between the synapses, i.e. the contact surfaces of the nerve endings, as well as reducing the possibility of survival for the nerve cells, which gives rise to the cognitive impairments. Neurotrophins play a crucial role for the function of nerve cells, and a disturbed function of BDNF has a strong genetic link to impaired cognitive ability in several different diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, traumatic brain injury and sleep disorders. There is also a link between BDNF signaling and depression, something that has been further strengthened in recent years.

About TrkA-NAM

The TrkA-NAM project, which is in research phase, is aimed at treatment of osteoarthritis pain and other severe pain disorders and has strong preclinical and clinical validation.

For the TrkA-NAM drug project, we have leveraged our knowledge concerning the underlying biology for the NeuroRestore platform in order to develop new compounds that focus on providing pain relief in conditions associated with severe pain.

The goal of the project is to develop a small-molecule TrkA-negative allosteric modulator for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain and other severe pain disorders. The global osteoarthritis market is expected to reach USD 11.0 billion by 2025, from USD 7.3 billion in 2020. Growth in this market is driven by factors such as the increasing occurrence of osteoarthritis, the growing aging population, and an increase in the number of sports injuries. Over 240 million people worldwide suffer from painful and activity-limiting osteoarthritis of the hip or knee. Many patients experience insufficient pain relief or side effects with current treatment, which today usually consists of NSAIDs or opiates and there is a great need for more effective and better tolerated drugs in this field.

