Teledyne FLIR Defense Introduces New Laser Target Designator Payload for Small (Group 1) Unmanned Aerial Systems

Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated ( NYSE:TDY, Financial), has announced the launch of an innovative and first-of-its-kind small Unmanned Aerial System (sUAS) payload that can be used to provide NATO Standard laser target designation for laser-guided weapons.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005069/en/

The Teledyne FLIR StormCaster™-DX is an advanced, multi-role laser designator payload built especially for use on the FLIR R80D SkyRaider™ UAS platform. StormCaster-DX is uniquely designed to manage target areas using a Laser Spot Tracker while affecting the terminal guidance of laser guided munitions. Until now, this capability was only possible with larger UAS platforms or ground-based systems. Potential applications for the technology range from manned or unmanned air strikes to precision-guided mortars, naval gunfire, or air-launched effects. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Teledyne FLIR StormCaster%26trade%3B-DX is an advanced, multi-role laser designator payload built especially for use on the FLIR R80D+SkyRaider™ UAS platform. StormCaster-DX is uniquely designed to manage target areas using a Laser Spot Tracker while affecting the terminal guidance of laser guided munitions. Until now, this capability was only possible with larger UAS platforms or ground-based systems.

Potential applications for the technology range from manned or unmanned air strikes to precision-guided mortars, naval gunfire, or air-launched effects.

“StormCaster-DX is an absolute gamechanger for small unit operations and represents a significant force multiplier,” said Dr. JihFen Lei, executive vice president and general manager of Teledyne FLIR Defense. “For the first time, warfighters will be able to survey and manage the battlefield while performing laser designation with standoff from a rucksack-portable drone, allowing faster decision-making and targeting that help ensure mission success.

“We believe customers will embrace what StormCaster-DX can mean for troops in harm’s way: When seconds weigh heavily on an operation’s outcome, DX saves minutes,” Lei added.

User-defined target tracking on StormCaster-DX captures accurate coordinates, heading and speed of moving objects and vehicles, enabling clandestine monitoring and marking. Two FLIR Boson® 640 longwave infrared thermal cameras support missions day or night. The DX payload delivers unmatched stability in all-weather conditions and leverages class-leading payload capacity, plus multi-modal operations – tethered or untethered, mounted or dismounted – as well as Artificial Intelligence/Computer Vision-based targeting features.

Other key features of the StormCaster-DX include:

Low Size, Weight and Power (SWaP) – Coded and compacted laser target designation from a 1250g payload using a rucksack-portable Vertical Takeoff and Landing UAS

– Coded and compacted laser target designation from a 1250g payload using a rucksack-portable Vertical Takeoff and Landing UAS Non-Cooperative Laser Spot Tracking – Detect, decode, and geolocate the source or termination of off-board lasers

– Detect, decode, and geolocate the source or termination of off-board lasers Highly Accurate Coordinate Generation – Gimbal stability, laser range finder, and ATAK integration enables precise tracking, placement, and coordinate accuracy; NATO STANAG-compliant.

Learn more about Teledyne FLIR’s revolutionary new StormCaster-DX payload on our website.

About Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing, unmanned systems, and integrated solutions for defense and industrial markets, with roughly 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company develops a wide range of advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. To learn more, visit teledyneflir.com or follow @flir. #AnyThreatAnywhere

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005069/en/