Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

BVB-share: Hauck & Aufhäuser Confirms "Buy" Recommendation

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / The Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG, Frankfurt a.M., has published a research update dated May 10th, 2022 with an anew "buy" recommendation and a target price of 5.60 EUR.

For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

CONTACT:

Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700741/BVB-share-Hauck-Aufhuser-Confirms-Buy-Recommendation

img.ashx?id=700741

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus