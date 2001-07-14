CDW to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that Christine A. Leahy, president and chief executive officer, CDW, will participate in a question and answer session at the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference to be held at the Westin Boston Seaport District in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. CT/9:30 a.m. ET. The session will be webcast live on investor.cdw.com. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the same website for one year following the completion of the event.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 14,000 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2022, CDW generated Net sales of approximately $22 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

CDWPR-FI

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005222/en/