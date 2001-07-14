Veritone Expands Partnership with the United States Golf Association to Include Programmatic Licensing of Iconic Golf Championships

Veritone%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, today announced it has signed a deal with the United States Golf Association (USGA), expanding Veritone’s existing championship video archival partnership with the USGA to include programmatic licensing of USGA’s video archive. Renowned for its 15 national championships, where the world’s top amateur and professional golfers compete at some of the most iconic venues in America, the USGA will add more unique video and photos to its premium content library portfolio, which can be licensed globally across a wide range of creative projects including films, online digital, commercials, documentaries and new immersive digital experiences such as the metaverse.

“Veritone has been a great partner and we’re excited to expand our relationship with them,” said USGA Chief Commercial Officer Jon Podany. “Their breadth of customers and innovative AI solutions will expose our vast library of footage to a much wider audience. Our national championships showcase men, women, junior, senior, professional, amateur and now the disabled golf community, so we have a lot to offer content buyers.”

Dating its rich history back to 1895 with the creation of the first U.S. Amateur, U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Amateur, the USGA is a nonprofit organization that celebrates, serves and advances the game of golf. The USGA promotes and conserves the true spirit of the game and showcases the world’s best through its 15 championships.

“Veritone is thrilled to continue to grow our existing partnership with the USGA,” said Sean King, senior vice president of Commercial Services, Veritone. “USGA championships, from amateur to professional, tell a complete and fascinating story of golf, its history, its players and the places that have launched careers, defined the greats and inspired young people to play the game. That makes for great content for sports lovers. For content creators, Veritone provides a one-stop, best-in-class platform where everything they need can be sourced and licensed at speed and at scale.”

Both content buyers and rights holders have relied upon Veritone’s team of experts and proprietary AI to support their projects and ensure seamless content delivery for nearly two decades. Top documentarians, producers, directors, and creatives trust Veritone to provide them with exclusive content including iconic and historic moments that they can’t simply buy from a generic stock footage site. Veritone’s proven enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, harnesses the power of AI and machine learning to help companies simplify complex problems and streamline workflows. Powering a suite of industry-focused AI solutions and pre-built applications, as well as experience-driven professional and managed services, Veritone offers a holistic approach to content and advertising.

