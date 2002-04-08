So-Young Provides Update on Status under Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act

BEIJING, China., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- So-Young International Inc. ( SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today updates its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the “HFCAA”). The Company was provisionally named by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as a Commission-Identified Issuer on May 9, 2022, following the Company’s filing of the annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC on May 2, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time.



The Company understands that this identification under the HFCAA and its implementation rules issued thereunder indicates that the SEC determines that the Company used a registered public accounting firm whose working paper cannot be inspected or investigated completely by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board of the United States (the “PCAOB”) to issue the audit opinion for its financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

In accordance with the HFCAA, the SEC shall prohibit a company’s shares or American depositary shares (“ADSs”) from being traded on a national stock exchange or in the over-the-counter trading market in the United States if the company has been identified by the SEC for three consecutive years due to PCAOB’s inability to inspect the auditor’s working paper.

The Company has been actively exploring possible solutions to protect the interest of its stakeholders. The Company will continue to comply with applicable laws and regulations in both China and the United States and strive to maintain its listing status on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

About So-Young International Inc.

So-Young International Inc. is the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry. The Company presents users with reliable information through offering high quality and trustworthy content together with a multitude of social functions on its platform, as well as by curating medical aesthetic service providers that are carefully selected and vetted. Leveraging So-Young’s strong brand image, extensive audience reach, trust from its users, highly engaging social community and data insights, the Company is well-positioned to expand both along the medical aesthetic industry value chain and into the massive, fast-growing consumption healthcare service market.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. So-Young may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about So-Young’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the press release, and So-Young undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

