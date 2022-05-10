BIO-key VP of Product, Kimberly Biddings, Named to CRN's Women of the Channel: Power 100 List for the Second Year in a Row

WALL, N.J., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. ( BKYI) , an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Kimberly Biddings, VP of Product, to its industry-recognized and highly respected Women of the Channel list for the second year in a row. This list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.



Kimberly is among 100 women being honored for their constant dedication to channel excellence. These extraordinary women bring innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, while supporting partners and customers with exceptional leadership.

As VP of Product, Kimberly is responsible for all aspects of marketing, including channel marketing. Her focus on the channel includes recruiting, nurturing, and collaborating with BIO-key’s Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) Program relationships. Her channel accomplishments include the successful recruitment and onboarding of new channel partners, value added distributors, and master agents, enabling channel sales teams to expand BIO-key’s global footprint, and working with partners on co-branded marketing activities. With over 10 years’ experience of channel-first thinking in the cybersecurity and IAM industry, she brings strong market knowledge and experience from her tenure at multiple authentication and cybersecurity firms to all BIO-key’s channel relationships.

“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

“Kimberly’s leadership of product and brand marketing has been critical in driving growth and expanding BIO-key’s CAP Program,” said Fred Corsentino, Chief Revenue Officer, and head of the CAP Program at BIO-key. “She has spearheaded channel initiatives to evangelize the additional revenue opportunities of BIO-key’s Identity-Bound Biometrics and PortalGuard platform, showcasing her results and mission-driven mindset through the quality of her contributions to our channel relationships.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel list is being featured in the June 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC . To learn more about Kimberly and BIO-key please visit the BIO-key website.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

