Provident Hires Tara Brady as Customer Experience Director

ISELIN, N.J., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, announced today that Tara Brady has joined the Bank as First Vice President, Customer Experience Director. The newly created position underscores the Bank’s commitment to elevate the customer experience.



Ms. Brady is responsible for crafting and executing strategic initiatives that improve the customer experience across all touchpoints of their journey. In addition, she will collect, analyze, and synthesize information to produce actionable outcomes for a best-in-class customer experience. Ms. Brady will also establish and execute a roadmap for a Voice of the Customer (VoC) and Net Promoter Score (NPS) program, refining it on an ongoing basis and communicating its status to executive stakeholders.

“We are striving to transform the organization to consistently engage customers with superior interactions with measurable results,” said Robert Capozzoli, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer. “Tara’s successful track record as a recognized customer experience leader and her passion for developing a customer centric culture that turns customers into fans and advocates, makes her a perfect fit to lead this critical initiative,” added Mr. Capozzoli.

Ms. Brady has more than 10 years’ experience invigorating and transforming the sales and customer experience cultures of high performing financial institutions. Most recently, she was Director of Member Experience for Affinity Federal Credit Union, where she improved and expanded customer experience milestones and deliverables, reconfigured sales enablement for the entire organization, and re-strategized, streamlined, and improved processes for operational excellence. She has also held senior leadership positions with WSFS Bank and Wells Fargo.

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering “Commitment you can count on” since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (:PFS), which reported assets of $13.62 billion as of March 31, 2022. With $11.37 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

