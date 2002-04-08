Uniti Connecting Key East Coast Cable Landing Stations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) ( UNIT) announced today that it is connecting key east coast cable landing stations to large carrier and internet points of presence in Miami, Atlanta and Ashburn, VA. The deployment of the latest Open Line System will connect Jacksonville to Atlanta and Jacksonville to Miami by way of Boca Raton, allowing Uniti to offer 100G and 400G wavelengths and multi-terabit spectrum services to its customers.



This deployment also creates a new contiguous path from the cable landing stations in Jacksonville and Boca Raton to landing stations in Virginia Beach and “Data Center Alley” in Northern Virginia. Cable landing stations are key gateways where sub-sea cables from Latin America, Africa and Europe “land” on US soil, providing interconnectivity with fiber providers who can deliver international traffic within the U.S.

“The cable landing stations have been a source of tremendous connectivity growth between international carriers and domestic networks here in the U.S. as new higher capacity and lower latency subsea cables have arrived. We are excited to provide our infrastructure solutions along the east coast connecting these key landing stations to data centers,” said Tom Vito, Vice President, Strategy & Business Development. “The demand we have seen for 100G, 400G, and multi-terabit spectrum services at the cable landing stations made it an easy decision to invest in next generation technology to support our largest global customers’ bandwidth needs.”

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2022, Uniti owns approximately 129,000 fiber route miles, 7.7 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

