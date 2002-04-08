MiNK Therapeutics Corporate Update and First Quarter 2022 Financial Report

Clinical updates from solid tumor cancers and ARDS with allo-agenT-797 are on track for 2H 2022

GMP manufacturing launch in 1H 2022 with target 10,000 doses/yr

BCMA-CAR-iNKT and stromal-CAR-iNKT preclinical results 2H 2022

Ended First Quarter with $34.7M in cash with a projected 2022 cash burn of $16.8M

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today reported financial results for the first quarter 2022 and provided a corporate business update.

“MiNK has made important progress in advancing our ongoing clinical programs, manufacturing platform, and differentiated pipeline,” said Jennifer Buell, Ph.D., President and CEO of MiNK Therapeutics. “We are on track for data readouts this year designed to underscore the characteristics of iNKT cells and the potential to expand durability of clinical benefit with favorable tolerability, including the elimination of toxic lymphodepletion.”

Recent Business Progress and Future Milestones

AgenT-797 +/- CPIs in Solid Tumors:

Phase 1 study evaluating agenT-797, without lymphodepletion, alone and in combination with approved anti-PD-1 in solid tumor cancers has cleared early dose cohorts and is in expansion cohorts. On track for data readouts in 2H 2022.



AgenT-797 in Multiple Myeloma:

Accrual continues in phase 1 study of agenT-797, without lymphodepletion, in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Completed early dose cohorts with early biomarker signals of activity and no dose limiting toxicities. Data updates on track for 2H 2022.



Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) program:

Phase 1/2 expansion initiated and underway evaluating agenT-797 in severe ARDS secondary to COVID-19 and influenza.



Next generation iNKT platforms (iNKT engagers, CAR-iNKT platforms, TCRs):

IND enabling studies underway for BCMA-CAR-iNKT and stromal targeting CAR-iNKT (undisclosed target). Presentation of preclinical data planned for 2H 2022.

Advancing differentiated and novel programs for TCRs (IND ready program) and iNKT cell engagers.

MiNK Internal Manufacturing Capabilities Ready for GMP Launch:

Launched automated closed system manufacturing process in-house for high yield iNKT production. In-house manufacturing preparing to launch GMP production to support internal clinical supply in 2022.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Cash used in operations for the three-months ended March 31, 2022, and 2021 was $4.2 million.

We ended the first quarter 2022 with a cash balance of $34.7 million as compared to $38.9 million at December 31, 2021.

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was $7.8 million which includes non-cash expenses of $813,000 compared to a net loss for the same period of 2021 of $3.8 million, which includes non-cash expenses of $358,000. Per share losses were $0.23 in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $0.16 per share, for the same period in 2021. This increased net loss reflects our increased clinical and pre-clinical activity and increased headcount.

Summary Consolidated Financial Information Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) (unaudited) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,688 $ 38,889 Total assets 36,142 40,242 Total stockholders' equity 17,308 23,776 Other Financial Information (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash used in operations $ 4,196 $ 4,209 Non-cash expenses $ 813 $ 358 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Data (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating expenses: Research and development 5,277 3,097 General and administrative 2,097 595 Change in fair value of convertible affiliated note (non-cash) - (684 ) Operating loss 7,374 3,008 Other expense (income), net 403 838 Net loss $ 7,777 $ 3,846 Per common share data, basic and diluted: Net loss $ (0.23 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 33,504 24,177

