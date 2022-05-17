VYNE Hosting Key Opinion Leader Event on Novel InhiBET™ BET Inhibitor Platform

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. ( VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions, today announced that it will hold a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event on VYNE’s InhiBET™ BET Inhibitor Platform on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET.



The agenda for the webinar will include an overview on pan-bromodomain and extra-terminal (“BET”) inhibition for the treatment of various immuno-inflammatory conditions, a review of the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with vitiligo, a discussion of the preclinical data for VYNE’s lead BET inhibitor, VYN201. In addition, the VYNE management team will provide a company update. Joining VYNE’s management team will be Gerald V. Denis, PhD (Boston University School of Medicine), and Thierry Passeron, MD, PhD (University Hospital of Nice, France).

Registration for this event is available through LifeSci Events. An archived version of the event will be available in the “Investors & Media, Events and Presentations” section of the VYNE website for 90 days.

About the KOLs

Gerald V. Denis, PhD is a molecular oncologist with expertise in chromatin control of transcription, including in cellular components of the microenvironment of breast and prostate cancers. He pioneered studies of the BET bromodomain proteins, a family comprised of BRD2, BRD3 and BRD4 in somatic cells, which are important as transcriptional co-regulators, and he is considered one of the foremost thought leaders in the field of BET proteins. Dr. Denis was the first to report a function for a BET protein and link their activity to human cancer, by demonstrating that BRD2 activity is elevated in human acute leukemias. His research has identified the critical roles of BET proteins in the control of pro-inflammatory cytokine genes. The BET protein field has grown from sixteen papers, when he first published his work, to over 1,600 to date.His current work investigates how BET bromodomain proteins regulate abnormal metabolism, inflammation and cancer progression. As a key opinion leader, he designs, convenes, and chairs an annual symposium at meetings of the American Association of Immunologists, now in its 8th year, focused on tumor immunology, inflammation and metabolism.

Thierry Passeron, MD, PhD is Professor and Chair of Dermatology at the University Hospital of Nice. He also heads the Laboratory INSERM U1065 team 12, C3M, in France which is dedicated to the study of molecular mechanisms involved in pigmentation and melanoma. Dr. Passeron heads the University Laser Center in Nice, and is also president of the Department of Clinical Research and Innovation at the University Hospital of Nice, as well as Vice President of Côte d’Azur University. He has 12 international patents and more than 290 publications in scientific journals (h-index 52). He is the co-founder of YUKIN therapeutics and is a member of the medical advisory board for the Global Vitiligo Foundation. His fields of research include pigmentary disorders (including vitiligo and melasma), melanoma, hidradenitis suppurativa, alopecia areata and lasers.

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

VYNE’s mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The Company’s unique and proprietary pipeline includes FMX114 for the potential treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis, and access to a library of bromodomain & extra-terminal (BET) domain inhibitors licensed from In4Derm Limited. The BET inhibitor platform includes lead programs VYN201 (pan-BETi) and VYN202 (selective-BETi) and access to a library of (BET) domain inhibitors for the potential treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its investigational products, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

