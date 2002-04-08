Pacira BioSciences to Present at Two Healthcare Conferences in May

TAMPA, Fla., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. ( PCRX) today announced that it will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the following two healthcare conferences:



2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New York, on Tuesday, May 17 th at 8:00AM ET.

at 8:00AM ET. H.C. Wainwright Global Virtual Investment Conference on Tuesday, May 24th at 7:00AM ET.

Live audio of the events can be accessed by visiting the “Events” page of the company’s website at investor.pacira.com. A replay of the webcasts will also be available for two weeks following the events.

About Pacira