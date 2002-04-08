OrthoPediatrics Corp. Continues Double Diamond Sponsorship for 2022 POSNA Meeting

WARSAW, Ind., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) ( KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, has continued the Company’s support for the 2022 Pediatric Orthopaedic Society of North America (POSNA) annual meeting, which will be held May 11-14 at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, Canada. OrthoPediatrics retains its designation as a Double Diamond Sponsor, providing ongoing support of a sub-specialty day symposia and awarding scholarships for residents and fellows to attend the meeting.



The Company will highlight its expanding product portfolio, including the ApiFix technology and the 7D Flash Navigation Technology. OrthoPediatrics is distributing this technology in US Children’s Hospitals through a partnership with SeaSpine. The 7D Machine Vision Technology will be on demonstration for surgeons at the OrthoPediatrics booth (#4 and 5).

The newly acquired MD Orthopaedics division of OrthoPediatrics will also be in attendance. OrthoPediatrics acquired Iowa-based MD Orthopaedics (“MDO”) in April 2022, its first entrance into the non-surgical space for pediatric orthopedics. MDO’s line of Ankle/Foot Orthosis (AFOs) are considered the gold-standard in treating Club Foot, and they have helped an estimated 300,000 kids around the world since their inception. Together, the combined company is looking forward to continued innovation in specialty bracing for children with orthopedic conditions.

In addition to the exhibition, OrthoPediatrics is hosting a networking reception for Women in Pediatric Orthopedics, as well as a case study luncheon focused on the ApiFix technology.

“We are excited to be back in the full swing of live meetings with our surgeon customers,” said David Bailey, OrthoPediatrics President. “Our continued partnership with POSNA represents our commitment to advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. The OP team has made significant investments in internal new product development as well as acquiring new technologies to enhance our product offerings, and we are looking forward to showcasing this progress with surgeons from all over the world in Vancouver!”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 36 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma & deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 45 countries outside the United States.

