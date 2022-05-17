Wave Life Sciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. ( WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, announced today that Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in two upcoming investors conferences in May.



RBC Capital Markets 2022 Global Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)

Date: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Analyst-led fireside chat presentation time: 2:05 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference (Miami, FL)

Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Analyst-led fireside chat presentation time: 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Live webcasts of these presentations will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Wave Life Sciences corporate website at http://ir.wavelifesciences.com. Replays of these presentations will be archived and available on the site for a limited time following the event.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences ( WVE) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company’s proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization, and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future. To find out more, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on Twitter @WaveLifeSci.

Investor Contact:

Kate Rausch

617-949-4827

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Alicia Suter

617-949-4817

[email protected]