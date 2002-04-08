(MTCH Alert) Long Term Holders of Match Contact Johnson Fistel for Information Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Match Group, Inc. ( MTCH) ("Match") against certain of its officers and directors. Specifically, a class-action lawsuit pending in the Northern District of Texas denied the defendants' motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Match.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) the Company used fake love interest ads to convince customers to buy and upgrade subscriptions; (2) the Company made it difficult and confusing for consumers to cancel their subscriptions; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny; (4) the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; and (5) as a result, Match's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Match holding shares before 2020, you may have standing to hold Match harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

