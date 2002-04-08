Rubicon Announces the Launch of RUBICONSelect™ Buying Program for Haulers

Lexington, Kentucky, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Technologies, LLC (“Rubicon”), a digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of innovative software-based solutions for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced the launch of RUBICONSelect™, a new program that allows independently owned waste and recycling haulers to leverage Rubicon’s best-in-class vendor relationships to benefit from special offers, deals, and discounts on valuable business resources.

The program is available to all haulers and businesses on the Rubicon marketplace, and helps them run and grow their businesses by connecting them with brand name vendors with whom Rubicon has an existing partnership. Participating haulers enjoy special member pricing on everyday business resources and can redirect those cost savings into other investments to enhance and expand their operations. RUBICONSelect has cultivated partnerships with a select group of highly trusted providers of goods and services to the waste and recycling category, all of which have been carefully chosen to best serve the needs of Rubicon’s hauler partners. These providers include:

Michelin

Michelin is a leading company for the enhancement of customer mobility, with a focus on sustainability. As the newest vendor to join RUBICONSelect, customers will receive exclusive pricing on Michelin tires and other select services.

“Michelin is thrilled to partner with Rubicon to launch this new initiative,” said Ned Cowan, Segment Sales Director at Michelin. “Our exclusive national account program for RUBICONSelect members offers industry-leading product and service solutions for everything that rolls in Rubicon’s network of waste and recycling hauler partners.”

Commercial Credit Group (CCG)

Commercial Credit Group (CCG) has been providing superior commercial equipment financing for the waste industry since 2004. Through RUBICONSelect, customers gain access to customizable funding solutions on new and used waste equipment.

“RUBICONSelect is an excellent option for independent businesses looking to gain access to the market-leading equipment financing services offered by Commercial Credit Group,” said Kevin McGinn, Sr. Vice President at Commercial Credit Group. “We are excited for CCG to assist these businesses through our partnership with Rubicon.”

Insurance Office of America (IOA)

Insurance Office of America (IOA) gives customers access to its proprietary Risk Management program to reduce claims by up to 40 percent after the first year of implementation. Endorsed by the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA), the company offers creative solutions to the common challenges business owners face in the waste and recycling industry.

“Insurance Office of America looks forward to working with Rubicon customers to provide them with exclusive access to our fantastic suite of insurance services,” said Nathan Brainard, Regional President at Insurance Office of America. “RUBICONSelect is an exciting initiative in which IOA is thrilled to participate.”

The program currently features 10 partners, with more to be announced soon.

“RUBICONSelect is an incredible new way for independently owned haulers to continue growing through their partnership with Rubicon,” said Renaud de Viel Castel, Chief Operating Officer at Rubicon. “Members will be provided with exclusive deals and offers to which they may not have otherwise had access. This program is another example of how Rubicon works every day to support our valued hauler partners. I am proud to announce the launch of this program, and to be involved in a project that provides those opportunities.”

If you would like to learn more about RUBICONSelect, and the benefits of the new program, please email [email protected].

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a digital marketplace for waste and recycling, and provider of innovative software-based solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Creating a new industry standard by using technology to drive environmental innovation, the Company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at Rubicon.com.

Rubicon previously announced an agreement for a business combination with Founder SPAC ( FOUN), which is expected to result in Rubicon becoming a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“”) under the new ticker symbol “RBT” in the second quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Founder SPAC

Founder is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While Founder is not limited to a particular industry or geographic region, the company focuses on businesses within the technology sector, with a specific focus on the theme of Digital Transformation. Founder is led by CEO Osman Ahmed, CFO Manpreet Singh, and Executive Chairman Hassan Ahmed. The company’s independent directors include Jack Selby, Steve Papa, Allen Salmasi, and Rob Theis. Sponsor and advisor, Nikhil Kalghatgi, leads the company’s advisory board.

Important Information About the Business Combination and Where to Find It

Founder’s shareholders and other interested persons are advised to read, carefully and in their entirety, the preliminary proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus included in the registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 1, 2022 (including any amendments or supplements thereto) and, when available, the definitive proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus, as well as other documents filed with the SEC, as these materials will contain important information about Founder, Rubicon and the other parties to the Merger Agreement (as defined in the Registration Statement), and the Business Combination (as defined in the Registration Statement). After the Registration Statement is declared effective, the definitive proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus will be mailed to shareholders of Founder as of a record date to be established for voting on the business combination and other matters described in the Registration Statement. Founder shareholders will also be able to obtain copies of the proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC that will be incorporated by reference in the proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus, without charge, once available, at the SEC’s web site at sec.gov, or by directing a request to: Founder SPAC, 11752 Lake Potomac Drive, Potomac, MD, 20854, Attention: Chief Financial Officer, (240) 418-2649.

Participants in the Solicitation

Founder and its directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Founder’s shareholders with respect to the Business Combination. A list of the names of those directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in the Business Combination is contained in the Registration Statement.

Rubicon and its directors and executive officers may also be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Founder in connection with the Business Combination. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the Business Combination is contained in the Registration Statement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Founder’s and Rubicon’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Founder’s and Rubicon’s expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the Business Combination, the satisfaction of the closing conditions to the Business Combination and the timing of the completion of the Business Combination. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including factors that are outside of Founder’s and Rubicon’s control and that are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Founder and Rubicon following the announcement of the Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated therein; (2) the inability to complete the Business Combination, including due to failure to obtain the approval of the shareholders of Founder, approvals or other determinations from certain regulatory authorities, or other conditions to closing in the Merger Agreement; (3) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement or that could otherwise cause the transactions contemplated therein to fail to close; (4) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of the combined company’s shares on the New York Stock Exchange following the Business Combination; (5) the risk that the Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the Business Combination; (6) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably and to retain its key employees; (7) costs related to the Business Combination; (8) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (9) the possibility that Rubicon or the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (10) the combined company’s ability to raise financing in the future and to comply with restrictive covenants related to long-term indebtedness; (11) the impact of COVID-19 on Rubicon’s business and/or the ability of the parties to complete the Business Combination; and (12) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Registration Statement and other documents filed, or to be filed, by Founder with the SEC.

Founder cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Although Founder believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements or projections set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements or projections will be achieved. There may be additional risks that Founder and Rubicon presently do not know of or that they currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Founder cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Neither Founder nor Rubicon undertakes any duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the Business Combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act.