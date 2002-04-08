Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Coherus BioSciences Management to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Article's Main Image

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, CHRS), announced today that senior management will present at the following investor conferences in May.

  • BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, May 12 at 3:00 p.m. ET
  • UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 24 at 2:00 p.m. ET
  • H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, May 25 at 9:00 a.m. ET

Audio webcasts of these presentations will be available on the investors’ page of the Coherus website at http://investors.coherus.com. Please access the website prior to the start of the presentation to ensure a timely connection to the webcast. Each webcast will be archived on the Coherus website for 30 days.

Coherus Contact Information:
McDavid Stilwell
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
[email protected]
