Carmack Capital Management Joins LPL to Launch Independent Practice

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Peter Carmack, CFA, has joined LPL Financial to launch an independent practice, Carmack Capital Management, LLC. He reported having served approximately $510 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement assets* and joins LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors.



Based in Lee’s Summit, MO., Carmack has built his decades-long career on developing personalized and comprehensive financial strategies for his clients, which include individuals, families and businesses. Since he began his journey in the financial services industry in 1993, he has used his clients’ financial goals in conjunction with their current financial situation to structure a systematic approach that supports them as they work toward their financial aspirations. Together with his longtime client service associate, Jaimie Morrison, Carmack aims to offer a differentiated experience for his clients through highly personalized financial advice.

“We have always focused on being careful, conservative and competent – and I believe that’s what makes us different,” Carmack said. “Our clients rely on us to listen to their needs, identify the best options for them and guide them through the current investment environment. We care deeply about providing them with outstanding service and we created this practice with their best interests in mind.”

Why they made the move to independence

With the goal of launching an independent practice that would help him provide personalized advice and unparalleled service to his clients, Carmack turned to LPL. “The financial landscape is rapidly changing, and in order to achieve my mission of providing my clients with the highest quality of care, I needed a financial partner that could support their evolving needs. We found that with LPL,” Carmack said. “I’ve always wanted to run my own practice and I can’t image a better place to do that than with a firm that has served as an enabling partner to financial advisors for over 30 years. By joining LPL, I have the opportunity to choose the products and services that best serve my clients, and I’m confident this move will enhance my ability to service their accounts.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “Our team extends a warm welcome to Peter and Jaimie, and we’re honored to support the launch of Carmack Capital Management. We’re committed to providing our advisors with the innovative technology, integrated platforms and resources needed to help them to run their business efficiently. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Carmack Capital Management and we wish them great success in this new chapter.”

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve,** supporting over 20,000 financial advisors, and approximately 800 institution-based investment programs and 500 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from the year 2021

** RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 Company as of June 2021. LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Carmack Capital Management and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc