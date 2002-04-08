Taboola Signs Three-Year Exclusive Deal with Penske Media Corporation (PMC) to Power Recommendations Across Several Top Sites Including Rolling Stone, Billboard, BGR, Variety, Hollywood Reporter, Deadline and more

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola ( TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced a new three-year deal with Penske Media Corporation (PMC), a leading independent global media and information services company that reaches a monthly audience of more than 310 million readers.



Under the agreement, PMC will now leverage Taboola Feed, a seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalized content for a more engaging experience, and video, into its family of websites. These sites include: Rolling Stone, Billboard, BGR, Variety, Indiewire, Hollywood Reporter, Deadline, Footwear News and TV Line.

The company will also utilize Taboola News, which will feature PMC content in front of Taboola’s large scale of readers across mobile devices. With these Taboola offerings, PMC aims to grow engagement and audiences across its sites, as well as feature innovative new ways to boost monetization across its portfolio of websites. PMC has also leveraged Skimlinks offerings to help drive and open up new ecommerce opportunities. Previously, Taboola announced a long-term deal with She Media , part of PMC.

“As our readership grows, it was important to find a partner who can support our evolution in every regard. In Taboola, we found a technology company we not only trust but whose comprehensive offerings keep our readers engaged, and open new avenues to grow our business,” said PMC's Chief Digital Officer, Craig Perreault.

Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO, Taboola said: “PMC has shown they are a must-read destination for people who are passionate about the latest in entertainment, lifestyle and technology news. Their vision is truly holistic and looks at growth from all angles and we are grateful to power many parts of it – from audience engagement to monetization and ecommerce. This long-term deal is a testament to why publishers continue to choose Taboola for our unique technology and expert team.”

About Penske Media Corporation

Penske Media Corporation (PMC) is a leading independent global media and information services company whose award-winning content attracts a passionate monthly audience of more than 310 million. Since 2004, PMC has been a pioneer in digital media and a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens across its ever-growing constellation of iconic brands, which includes Deadline, Variety, Rolling Stone, SXSW, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, WWD, SHE Media, Robb Report, Sportico, BGR, ARTnews, Art in America, Fairchild Media, Spy.com, among many others. PMC’s journalists and content creators deliver daily the most comprehensive news and information in their industries and areas of coverage, unequaled in ambition, depth, and courage. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles with additional offices in 14 countries worldwide, PMC believes companies should not only be profitable but also forces for good. To learn more about PMC, our 2% Foundation, and our portfolio of brands, please visit: http://www.pmc.com/.

