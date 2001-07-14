Bank of Hope Celebrates 2nd Year of LPGA Match-Play Sponsorship with Signature "Guess the Winner" Sweepstakes

Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean American bank in the United States, today announced its signature “Guess the Winner” Sweepstakes to celebrate the 2nd year of its title sponsorship of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards, held May 25-29, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Bank of Hope has been a proud supporter of the Ladies Professional Golf Association (“LPGA”), recognizing the passion, commitment, and excellence of the incredible women in professional sports. The tournament will invite 64 top female golfers from around the world to compete for a $1.5 million purse in Las Vegas at MGM Resorts’ Shadow Creek Golf Course, one of the most exclusive golf courses in the world.

“As the proud title sponsor of LPGA Match-Play competition, we’re saluting the talents of today’s professional women golfers with our exciting sweepstakes,” said Kevin S. Kim, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Hope. “It’s a fun way for our customers and fans to celebrate their favorite players for a chance to win wonderful prizes.”

To help get everyone into the spirit of Match-Play, Bank of Hope’s “Guess the Winner” Sweepstakes asks entrants to predict who will win this year’s match-play tournament for a chance to win one of twelve prizes from prestige brands - MGM Resorts, LG, and Titleist.

Grand Prize: Ultimate “MGM Resorts Getaway Package” for two (2) including a three (3) night stay at luxury property ARIA Resort and Casino, and one (1) round of golf at Shadow Creek.

Individuals may enter the sweepstakes online at www.bankofhopelpgamatchplaysweeps2022.com beginning May 9, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. PDT through 11:59 p.m. PDT, May 27, 2022. The winners will be announced on or about June 10, 2022, and winners will be notified by email and/or phone within five (5) business days of selection or as soon as reasonably practicable. The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the states in which Bank of Hope operates, including California, New York, New Jersey, Texas, Washington, Illinois, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama, as well as the state of Nevada where Shadow Creek is located. Sweepstake’s entrants must be 21 years of age or older at the time of entry to be eligible. For the Official Rules of this sweepstakes, please visit the sweepstakes website.

About Bank of Hope

Bank of Hope (the “Bank”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE), is the first and only super regional Korean American bank in the United States with more than $17.8 billion in total assets. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, the Bank operates 54 branches in nine states across the country, nine SBA loan production offices adding presence in three additional states, residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California and a representative office in Seoul, South Korea. Bank of Hope is a diversified financial institution with a comprehensive offering of commercial, corporate and consumer products and services.

Bank of Hope’s slogan “Bankers, Experts, Neighbors” is a testament to the Bank’s commitment to improving the value of its services as Bankers, providing comprehensive financial solutions as Experts, and being good Neighbors that foster growth for its customers and communities. The Bank has also notably shown great support for education and has distributed more than $2.3 million in scholarships through its Hope Scholarship Foundation.

