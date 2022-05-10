Eat Well Group's Investee Company Amara Organic Foods Named Top 25 Fastest Growing Direct to Consumer Brands

Eat Well Investment Group Inc. (the “Company” or “Eat Well Group” or “EWG”) (CN:EWG) (US:EWGFF) (FRA:6BC0) is pleased to announce that one of its investee companies, Amara+Organic+Foods (“Amara”), has been ranked as the 5th fastest growing direct to consumer (“D2C”) brand by Business Insider and named to Good Housekeeping’s (“GH”) list of the 12 Best Organic Baby Food Brands.

Business Insider has compiled a list of the 25+fastest-growing+direct-to-consumer+brands across food, personal care, and health and are ranked according to monthly traffic and Q1 growth from Similarweb data. Amara secured the 5th slot out of 25 with average monthly visits to the website reaching nearly 40,000 and quarter-over-quarter web-traffic growth of 286%.

“To be considered one of the fastest growing D2C brands is a tremendous honour and validates what our entire team at Amara continues to build, our goal remains to become a household name in infant nutrition,” stated Jessica Sturzenegger, CEO & Founder of Amara. “More and more parents and families are looking for healthier, more nutritious and affordable plant-based foods for their babies and toddlers. We are continuing to expand our distribution channels and will drive step changes in 2022 and beyond,” continued Sturzenegger.

Additionally, Good Housekeeping has named Amara to its list of the 12+Best+Organic+Food+Brands%2C+According+to+Moms+and+Babies. Good Housekeeping tested several brands through a panel of children, parents and GH editors to see which organic food products are the best for babies while also including information on what measures are being taken to minimize heavy metals.

According to GH, “Our nutrition experts rave about these organic plant-based meals in powder form. The method Amara uses does not require repeated high heat processes. Just add water, formula or breastmilk to the mix and you have a healthy meal ready for your little one in seconds. Testers loved that the wholesome offerings were conveniently shelf-stable and featured unique superfood combos like applesauce+with+maqui+berry”.1

“Amara reflects a component of our investment policy in action: acquire or invest in companies that are disrupting their respective domains within plant-based foods,” commented Marc Aneed, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Eat Well Group. “Amara is executing with excellence as we apply our capital to help accelerate scale, with a goal of generating capital appreciation and investment income on behalf of our shareholders” continued Aneed.

ABOUT EAT WELL GROUP

Eat Well Group is a publicly-traded investment company primarily focused on high-growth companies in the agribusiness, food tech, plant-based and ESG (environmental, social and governance) sectors. Eat Well Group’s management team has an extensive record of sourcing, financing and building successful companies across a broad range of industries and maintains a current investment mandate on the health/wellness industry. The team has financed and invested in early-stage venture companies for greater than 25 years, resulting in unparalleled access to deal flow and the ability to construct a portfolio of opportunistic investments intended to generate superior risk-adjusted returns.

