UNO® Enters New Category of Gameplay with Launch of Wild Twists™ Playing Cards

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today the launch of WILD TWISTS™ PLAYING CARDS BY UNO® – the first UNO deck where players can play their favorite classic card games like Poker, Go Fish, and Gin Rummy – with the option to enjoy the wild twists and turns of UNO games that fans know and love.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005903/en/

Mattel is launching WILD TWISTS™ PLAYING CARDS BY UNO® – the first UNO deck where players can play their favorite classic card games like Poker, Go Fish, and Gin Rummy – with the option to enjoy the wild twists and turns of UNO games that fans know and love. (Photo: Business Wire)

UNO Wild Twists Playing Cards is a standard deck of 52 playing cards for a number of classic card games. However, in typical UNO fashion, each Wild Twists Playing Cards deck also includes eight special Wild Cards to help take game night to the next level.

“Expanding UNO into playing cards marks another category of gaming that UNO has explored in recent years, and feels like a natural evolution to amplify gameplay,” said Ray Adler, Global Head of Games, Mattel. “This twist on UNO is another milestone on our journey to innovate in new areas of culture and a testament to our brand purpose to become more inclusive.”

Each Wild Card features a different way to change up the game. While there are Wild Cards for each individual suit, there are also extra Wild Cards to represent multiple suits at once. The “Red Wild Card” can represent any Heart or Diamond card a player may need, while the “Black Wild Card” can stand in for any Club or Spade.

UNO Wild Twists Playing Cards also exclusively includes the instructions for “Wild Race,” a fast-paced card game that can only be played with this deck.

The launch of UNO Wild Twists Playing Cards marks the first time that UNO has entered the playing card market. The UNO brand continues to introduce new ways to play the classic game, including the unpredictable UNO All Wild™ game and a venture into the collectibles category with the UNO Ultimate™ game.

Recent expansions into online gameplay, art and fashion collaborations, the NFT community, and the first-ever UNO Championship Series Invitational Tournament to culminate the UNO brand’s 50th anniversary last year continue to encourage fans everywhere to celebrate their love of the game.

UNO Wild Twists Playing Cards will be available for $2.99 at Target nationwide starting this month.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

MAT-GAME

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005903/en/