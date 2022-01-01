UBS Advisor Sherry Dewane Earns Designation for Advising Clients in the Sports and Entertainment Industries

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Sherry Dewane, a Financial Advisor in the firm’s Los Angeles Market, has earned the Athletes and Entertainers Consultant (“AEC”) designation at UBS.

Sherry is a designated Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and has more than 25 years of financial services experience. She has worked with entertainers and athletes since 1997, providing comprehensive financial advice, tailored to the unique needs of each client. She has served ultra-high net worth families, business management firms, law firms, agencies and other entertainment-related businesses.

“I have assisted high-income earners in these industries with the complexity of their finances for many years and it’s an honor to earn this important designation,” said Sherry. “UBS, through its Athletes and Entertainers Strategic Client Segment, has built an amazing platform composed of financial advisors that have a deep understanding of the sports and entertainment industries, which allows us to customize our products and services to the needs of each individual.”

UBS launched its Athletes and Entertainers Strategic Client Segment in 2019, to provide holistic financial advice and guidance to clients across sports and entertainment industries. The segment is led by former professional football player, Adewale (“Wale”) Ogunleye, who works to deliver the best advice and guidance the firm has to offer to athletes and entertainers through a select group of Financial Advisors dedicated to serving their complex and unique needs. Sherry is one of 30 advisors at the firm in the US to receive the AEC designation.

“We are amidst an exciting and pivotal time in sports and entertainment, so it’s crucial that seasoned and focused experts like Sherry help athletes and entertainers navigate the unknowns and intricate challenges that come with being a professional athlete,” said Wale. “It’s great that Sherry has received her AEC Designation. The value and insight she’s provided over the years to professional athletes and entertainers alongside her understanding of the industry, will be extremely beneficial to our clients.”

UBS advisors with the AEC designation meet specific requirements including depth of experience advising clients in the sports and entertainment industries, a commitment to serve the athlete or entertainer in a way that meets him or her “where they are,” as well as an extensive training program which covers everything from the atypical income streams of these clients to potentially special financial planning circumstances they may have.

