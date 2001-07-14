Carol Craig, CEO and Founder of Sidus Space, Receives Women's Inspired Leadership Award for "Spirit of Progress" From i4 Business

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection is pleased to announce that Carol Craig, CEO and Founder of Sidus Space, is the recipient of the i4 Business 2022 Women’s Inspired Leadership Awards in the “Spirit of Progress” category.

Ms. Craig established herself as a leader in the community and industry, initially as the founder and CEO of Craig Technologies, a nationally recognized aerospace and defense contracting firm. Combined, Ms. Craig’s two companies have created thousands of jobs since inception, supporting government and commercial customers and promoting advancements in space. In December 2021, Ms. Craig made history as the first female founder of a space company to go public when Sidus Space was listed on NASDAQ. An engineer by trade, Ms. Craig is a former naval flight officer and was one of the first women eligible to fly combat aircraft in the Navy.

“Sometimes you just have to jump and build your wings on the way down”, Craig said reflecting on the expansion with Sidus Space. This award symbolizes just that – taking a giant leap to progress within the commercial space industry. Just as important, this award is an example of recognition of women who have made an impact on their fields, their communities, and our world.”

She added, “Too often women are apologizing for the very qualities that make them successful.”

Along with Ms. Craig, eight other Central Florida community leaders have been named recipients of the 2022 Women’s Inspired Leadership Awards presented by i4 Business magazine.

The event will take place today, May 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Caribe Royale Resort located at 8101 World Center Drive near Walt Disney World.

About i4 Business

Founded in 2013, i4 Business serves as Orlando’s Leadership Connection by covering the people, projects and priorities shaping Central Florida. The magazine shares timely, relevant stories that are uplifting, inspiring and educational. The magazine celebrates the diversity of its audience’s backgrounds, industries, and leadership styles.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

