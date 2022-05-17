Gartner Announces CSO & Sales Leader Conference 2022

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT):

What: Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference 2022

When: May 17-18, 2022

Where: Americas, Virtual

Details: As the pandemic turns to an endemic and B2C dynamics influence B2B activity, chief sales officers (CSOs) face an extraordinary number of previously unseen disruptions. These disruptions have created a new era indelibly marked by shifts in work styles, social norms and an ever-increasing reliance on technology. Tomorrow’s winners will be those who proactively manage disruptions, allowing them to transform and adapt their organizations to win the competition for talent, balance effectiveness with efficiency and drive revenue growth.

At the Gartner+CSO+%26amp%3B+Sales+Leader+Conference, sales leaders and their teams will learn about the latest research sales strategy, sales enablement, strategic planning, lead management/demand generation, manager effectiveness, key account management and digital business transformation.

The conference agenda will center on four main tracks, focused on helping sales leaders overcome their biggest challenges and priorities today:

Drive Commercial Acceleration with Innovative Strategies and Execution

Modernize Enablement for the Future of Selling

The Future of Sales Operations: Powering End-to-End Revenue Growth

Leading Across the Commercial Coalition

Opening Keynote: Sustaining Growth through Unrelenting Disruption

Constant change is overwhelming today's sellers, undermining sales effectiveness. In response, sales leaders have sought to provide greater support and direction. However, that support comes with unintended consequences and surprisingly high costs. This session will explain why and what to do differently to predictably boost sales performance in an unpredictable world.

Speakers:

Alice+Walmesely, Director, Advisory, Gartner

Scott+Collins, Managing Vice President, Gartner

Guest Keynote: A Conversation with Sarah Robb O’Hagan

In this interview, Sarah+Robb+O%26rsquo%3BHagan, business leader, author and CEO of EXOS, will share anecdotes from her time working for highly team-oriented corporate cultures, as well as insight into the strategies she used while leading major global companies.

The Exhibitor Showcase at the virtual conference will bring together leading technology and service providers highlighting the next steps in sales through live demonstrations, virtual meetings and information-packed presentations. A listing of current exhibitors is available on the Exhibitor+Directory.

Join the discussion on social media using %23GartnerSales.

