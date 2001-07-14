discovery+ Launches as a Premium Subscription on The Roku Channel

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Warner Bros. Discovery announced today that discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service, has launched as a Premium Subscription on The Roku Channel. Available in the U.S., users can now subscribe to both the ad-free ($6.99) and ad-supported ($4.99) versions of discovery+ directly through The Roku Channel.

discovery+ offers 70,000 episodes of current and classic shows from an iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Magnolia Network, as well as more than 200 discovery+ original titles and hundreds of hours of exclusive content. Additionally, the service offers top non-fiction content from A&E, The HISTORY Channel, and Lifetime, as well as the definitive offering of nature and environmental programming, headlined by exclusive streaming access to the largest collection of natural history from the BBC.

The Roku Channel offers Premium Subscriptions from over 50 services. It allows users to enjoy a unified browse and sign-up experience and enables simple subscription management with a single monthly bill. Users of The Roku Channel can now easily browse discovery+ content before signing up, and then enjoya free seven-day trial with one click, no extra apps or other fees required. Once registered, users can watch discovery+ content from within The Roku Channel. Users can click here for complete terms and to sign up.

"The launch of discovery+ on The Roku Channel makes it easy for our users to access this compelling content, while enabling Discovery to reach incremental audiences through The Roku Channel,” says Rob Holmes, Vice President, Programming, Roku. “By offering more great content in The Roku Channel, we provide even more reasons for our millions of streamers to engage with a top five channel on our U.S. platform, and more opportunities for our partners to reach our large audience.”

"Today marks an exciting milestone for our business as we welcome both tiers of discovery+ to the roster of exceptional services available as a Premium Subscription on The Roku Channel,” says Randy Ahn, Head of The Roku Channel, SVOD. “discovery+ is a leading streaming service and features an unmatched content library. We’re thrilled to support their growth through their launch on The Roku Channel and for the opportunity to bring this caliber of content to our users.”

“We're pleased to deepen our relationship with Roku, a valued partner, and expand access of discovery+ on the Roku platform through the launch on The Roku Channel,” says Gabriel Sauerhoff, SVP Digital Distribution and Commercial Partnerships, Warner Bros. Discovery. “We look forward to further extending the reach of our exceptional library of lifestyle and real-life content to millions of Roku streamers and providing them increased optionality in how they access discovery+.”

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. In Q4 2021, The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people. The Roku Channel was a top 5 channel on the Roku platform in the U.S. by active account reach and streaming hour engagement in Q1 2022. Today, The Roku Channel features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs and over 275 free live linear television channels in the U.S, as well as Premium Subscriptions from over 50 content partners. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners. In addition to Roku devices, The Roku Channel is available on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs and can be accessed internationally in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to the content, benefits and availability of discovery+ on The Roku Channel; trends related to TV streaming; and the features, benefits, growth and reach of The Roku Channel and the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

