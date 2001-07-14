Blackline Safety Appoints Sean Stinson as Chief Growth Officer

%3Cb%3EBlackline+Safety+Corp.+%28TSX%3A+BLN%29%3C%2Fb%3E%3Cb%3E+%28%22Blackline%22+or+%22Blackline+Safety%22%29%3C%2Fb%3E, a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced Sean Stinson has been appointed to the position of Chief Growth Officer, effective immediately.

Serving most recently as Blackline Safety’s Chief Revenue Officer, Stinson will lead global revenue growth, acquisitions, channel management and customer support functions for Blackline Safety worldwide, including Blackline Safety Europe.

Over the past nine years, Stinson has led the development of Blackline’s international sales and product functions for Canada, the U.S., the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand, and driven the Company’s revenue from $2M to more than $50M during that period.

“As we build on 20 consecutive quarters of year-on-year revenue growth, open offices around the world and solidify our position as the connected safety leader, Blackline’s business has evolved to enhance our customers’ productivity and performance on a global scale,” said Cody+Slater%2C+Blackline+Safety%26rsquo%3Bs+CEO+and+Chair. “Sean’s proven track record of innovation and leadership ensures we will continue to shape the future of industrial work while maintaining the agility and care needed to serve our customers and people at a local level.”

Blackline’s suite of products and data analytics connects workers through GPS-enabled wearable devices, portable area gas detectors and cloud-connected monitoring to enable its customers’ drive towards zero safety incidents, improved performance, greater productivity and a stronger ESG profile.

“Increased global recognition of Blackline’s high quality, technologically advanced products and services is leading to a broader customer base and greater awareness of what is possible to improve safety and performance in the industrial workplace,” said Sean+Stinson%2C+Chief+Growth+Officer%2C+Blackline+Safety. “I look forward to working with our customers around the world as they discover and implement connected wearable solutions and data analytics that keep their people safer and their businesses stronger.”

Prior to joining Blackline, Stinson was a global Product Marketing Manager at Honeywell, and a Systems and Software Engineering Manager at BW Technologies, where he was instrumental in the delivery of BW’s multi-gas portable instruments to a global market.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a technology leader that helps diverse industrial companies drive towards zero safety incidents and improved performance through networked safety devices and predictive analytics. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline Safety technologies provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 177 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to, among other things, Blackline's assessment that the acquisition will accelerate Blackline’s pace of innovation and expands its product development capabilities, Blackline's belief that the acquisition will help with the innovation of its connected safety portfolio to unite all elements of the industrial workplace through technology, Blackline's assessment of other acquisition opportunities, that the transaction will maximize the reach of Blackline's services, while ensuring that the nation’s top tech talent remains in Canada. Blackline provided such forward-looking statements in reliance on certain expectations and assumptions that it believes are reasonable at the time, including expectations and assumptions concerning business prospects, transaction benefits and opportunities, customer demands, the availability and cost of financing, labor and services, that Blackline will pursue growth strategies and opportunities in the manner described herein, and that it will have sufficient resources and opportunities for the same, or that other strategies or opportunities may be pursued in the future, and the impact of increasing competition. Although Blackline believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Blackline can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, which by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks discussed in Blackline's Management's Discussion and Analysis and annual information form for the year ended October 31, 2021 and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Blackline's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Blackline will derive therefrom. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on Blackline's future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Blackline disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

